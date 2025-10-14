Fire continues at the oil terminal in Feodosia after a UAV attack: 6 tanks are burning – TG channels

After the attack by Ukrainian drones on the sea oil terminal in Feodosia, a large-scale fire continues. According to the monitoring group "Crimean Wind" with reference to satellite images, the smoke plume from the fire stretched for 36 km and reached the Kerch Peninsula, writes UNN.

Details

According to "Crimean Wind", six fuel tanks are currently burning on the terminal's territory.

The situation remains dangerous due to the possible spread of fire and toxic smoke. Monitoring continues, and satellite images record the extent of the damage.

Recall

On the night of October 13, drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" together with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked several strategic facilities of the Russian Federation in temporarily occupied Crimea, including a power substation and other critically important energy facilities.

As a result of the attack in temporarily occupied Feodosia during the attack on the oil depot, more than 10 fuel tanks were damaged.