06:51 AM • 5624 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 19364 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 16164 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 26951 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 56865 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 73373 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 88401 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 161342 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 125537 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 110213 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
0.8m/s
77%
750mm
In Luhansk, the occupiers held a "traitor's day" and awarded collaborative teachers - CNS
Drones attacked an explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk, Russian authorities report 20 downed UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 846 views

On the night of October 6, drones attacked the Sverdlov explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. The regional governor reported downed drones and one injured person.

Drones attacked an explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk, Russian authorities report 20 downed UAVs

On the night of October 6, in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, UAVs attacked the Sverdlov Explosives Plant. The regional authorities reported at least 20 drones, and residents reported powerful explosions. This was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

On October 6, drones attacked another Russian plant directly involved in the production of weapons and armaments for Russia's war against Ukraine.

Drones attacked an oil depot in Feodosia and the Saki airfield in Crimea06.10.25, 04:24 • 3698 views

Nizhny Novgorod region governor Gleb Nikitin confirmed the night attack and claimed that 20 drones were allegedly shot down. According to him, as a result of the fall of fragments of one of the drones, one person was injured, but there is no threat to their life.

According to local Telegram channels, drones attacked the Sverdlov Explosives Plant. Residents are publishing videos of air defense operations over the city, and local chats are reporting drone crashes near the industrial zone.

The governor noted that drone fragments caused several small fires in the private sector, which have already been extinguished. Double-glazed windows of residential buildings and the roofs of one gas station were also damaged.

Thermal power plant on fire in Russia's Bryansk region: locals report missile attack06.10.25, 00:22 • 3260 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Electricity
Bryansk Oblast
Feodosia
Crimea
Ukraine