Drones attacked an explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk, Russian authorities report 20 downed UAVs

On the night of October 6, in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, UAVs attacked the Sverdlov Explosives Plant. The regional authorities reported at least 20 drones, and residents reported powerful explosions. This was reported by the Telegram channel ASTRA, writes UNN.

Details

On October 6, drones attacked another Russian plant directly involved in the production of weapons and armaments for Russia's war against Ukraine.

Nizhny Novgorod region governor Gleb Nikitin confirmed the night attack and claimed that 20 drones were allegedly shot down. According to him, as a result of the fall of fragments of one of the drones, one person was injured, but there is no threat to their life.

According to local Telegram channels, drones attacked the Sverdlov Explosives Plant. Residents are publishing videos of air defense operations over the city, and local chats are reporting drone crashes near the industrial zone.

The governor noted that drone fragments caused several small fires in the private sector, which have already been extinguished. Double-glazed windows of residential buildings and the roofs of one gas station were also damaged.

