Thermal power plant on fire in Russia's Bryansk region: locals report missile attack
Kyiv • UNN
In the night of October 6, the thermal power plant in Klintsy, Bryansk region, was attacked, according to local residents, by missiles. There is currently no official confirmation of this information.
In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, a thermal power plant in the settlement of Klintsy was attacked on the night of October 6. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
Details
Local residents claim that it was a missile attack.
At the same time, no information has yet been received from official sources.
Recall
In the Russian city of Belgorod, a blackout occurred on the night of October 6 after shelling. The Luch substation is on fire in the city. Residents report power outages.
Yermak's adviser on the blackout in Belgorod: this is just the beginning29.09.25, 11:27 • 4987 views