Thermal power plant on fire in Russia's Bryansk region: locals report missile attack

In the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, a thermal power plant in the settlement of Klintsy was attacked on the night of October 6. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

Local residents claim that it was a missile attack.

At the same time, no information has yet been received from official sources.

Recall

In the Russian city of Belgorod, a blackout occurred on the night of October 6 after shelling. The Luch substation is on fire in the city. Residents report power outages.

Yermak's adviser on the blackout in Belgorod: this is just the beginning