07:20 AM • 8672 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
05:05 AM • 18342 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 42986 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 65738 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM • 46794 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM • 43025 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 65489 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 72415 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 96182 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 159229 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Yermak's adviser on the blackout in Belgorod: this is just the beginning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1526 views

Serhiy Leshchenko stated that the blackout in Belgorod after the attack on the thermal power plant is only the beginning. He also hinted at long-range strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, which will be a surprise.

Yermak's adviser on the blackout in Belgorod: this is just the beginning

Commenting on the blackout in the Russian city of Belgorod, Serhiy Leshchenko, adviser to the head of the President's Office, stated that this is only the beginning. He said this on the air of the telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

Leshchenko commented on the blackout in Belgorod, Russia, after the attack on the thermal power plant.

Scaling up Ukrainian production, including to meet the needs of other countries for those types of weapons that are not critical for Ukraine now, in order to have resources for the production of critical weapons and surprises for Putin, as the blackout that occurred in Belgorod the day before, this is only the beginning

- said Leshchenko.

He also commented on the words of the special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, that Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory.

If Ukraine has such a capability (to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - ed.), then we should not announce it. The announcements will be arrivals in Russia where they least expect it. Therefore, negotiations took place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally voiced such a request to US President Trump in a private conversation. Now we are watching, following the news

- said Leshchenko.

Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph26.09.25, 15:45 • 50811 views

In addition, Leshchenko stated that German partners are delighted with Ukraine's capabilities in terms of Flamingo missiles.

Flamingo missiles, which are produced in Ukraine, including with German financial support, only in Ukraine for some reason cause comments from some people, while our German partners, who partially finance this, are delighted with Ukraine's capabilities in terms of Flamingo missiles

- Leshchenko stated.

Addition

On the evening of September 28, Russian Telegram channels reported a series of explosions in Belgorod and the region. Users published videos of the aftermath of the strikes on the city, showing smoke and explosions in the area of the local thermal power plant and one of the substations.

As a result of the attacks, power and water supply were cut off in Belgorod and neighboring districts.

On September 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia would have a blackout in Moscow if it wanted to cause a blackout in Kyiv.

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
Serhiy Leshchenko
Donald Trump
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv