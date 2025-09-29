Yermak's adviser on the blackout in Belgorod: this is just the beginning

Commenting on the blackout in the Russian city of Belgorod, Serhiy Leshchenko, adviser to the head of the President's Office, stated that this is only the beginning. He said this on the air of the telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

Leshchenko commented on the blackout in Belgorod, Russia, after the attack on the thermal power plant.

Scaling up Ukrainian production, including to meet the needs of other countries for those types of weapons that are not critical for Ukraine now, in order to have resources for the production of critical weapons and surprises for Putin, as the blackout that occurred in Belgorod the day before, this is only the beginning - said Leshchenko.

He also commented on the words of the special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, that Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory.

If Ukraine has such a capability (to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - ed.), then we should not announce it. The announcements will be arrivals in Russia where they least expect it. Therefore, negotiations took place. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy personally voiced such a request to US President Trump in a private conversation. Now we are watching, following the news - said Leshchenko.

Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph

In addition, Leshchenko stated that German partners are delighted with Ukraine's capabilities in terms of Flamingo missiles.

Flamingo missiles, which are produced in Ukraine, including with German financial support, only in Ukraine for some reason cause comments from some people, while our German partners, who partially finance this, are delighted with Ukraine's capabilities in terms of Flamingo missiles - Leshchenko stated.

Addition

On the evening of September 28, Russian Telegram channels reported a series of explosions in Belgorod and the region. Users published videos of the aftermath of the strikes on the city, showing smoke and explosions in the area of the local thermal power plant and one of the substations.

As a result of the attacks, power and water supply were cut off in Belgorod and neighboring districts.

On September 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia would have a blackout in Moscow if it wanted to cause a blackout in Kyiv.