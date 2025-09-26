Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked US leader Donald Trump for Tomahawk missiles during their meeting. This was reported by the Telegraph, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

The President of Ukraine told his American counterpart that the high-tech weapons system would help Putin come to the negotiating table to discuss a peace agreement.

Numerous sources told the Telegraph that the request was made during a very positive meeting between the two leaders, which took place within the framework of the UN - the report says.

In an interview after the meeting, Zelenskyy stated that Trump agreed with his proposal to supply long-range cruise missiles that would allow Moscow to be within striking distance of Kyiv.

Separately, diplomatic sources reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told European counterparts that the change in Mr. Trump's tone towards Ukraine should be viewed "as positively as possible."

Rubio also reported that the US President was "very angry" at Mr. Putin for ignoring his attempts to end the three-year war.

According to the Telegraph, it is unknown whether Zelenskyy's attempts to obtain Tomahawk missiles from the US will be successful.

With a range of up to 1,500 miles and a 450 kg warhead, the cruise missile is much more effective than any similar long-range weapon donated to Kyiv by Western allies.

Joe Biden, the former US president, rejected a similar request, which was part of a 10-point "Victory Plan" presented by Zelenskyy at the end of Biden's term in the White House.

The provision of long-range missiles was considered too risky, as it would be able to hit targets in Moscow and would likely evade Russia's most advanced air defense systems, potentially leading to an "escalation" of the conflict.

In an interview with Axios, when asked what Ukraine needed from Trump to win on the battlefield, Zelenskyy replied: "I think President Trump knows. I told him what we need. I won't tell you exactly what it was, but I will say that he said: 'We will work on it.'"

When asked for clarification whether it was a weapons system, Zelenskyy replied: "Yes. We need it. By the way, that doesn't mean we will use it. It will be additional pressure on Putin to come to the negotiating table. (Trump - ed.) can stop Putin."

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during a meeting with US leader Donald Trump, he received support for the possibility of striking Russian targets in response to attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.