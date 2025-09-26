Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
01:31 PM • 82 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 2682 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12118 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 17015 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM • 24616 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 31068 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 35891 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28165 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 39705 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 35771 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2m/s
48%
763mm
Popular news
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - SybihaPhotoSeptember 26, 03:46 AM • 25456 views
Ukrainian actress lands role of professor in Harry Potter seriesPhotoSeptember 26, 04:40 AM • 7906 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 23017 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 14670 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 7314 views
Publications
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 7454 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo09:01 AM • 24627 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 31074 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 35897 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 35001 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 14712 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 23061 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 32007 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 39933 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 73263 views
Actual
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury

Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2690 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Donald Trump for Tomahawk missiles to pressure Putin. Trump agreed to consider the proposal, which had previously been rejected by Biden.

Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – Telegraph

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked US leader Donald Trump for Tomahawk missiles during their meeting. This was reported by the Telegraph, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

The President of Ukraine told his American counterpart that the high-tech weapons system would help Putin come to the negotiating table to discuss a peace agreement.

Numerous sources told the Telegraph that the request was made during a very positive meeting between the two leaders, which took place within the framework of the UN 

- the report says.

In an interview after the meeting, Zelenskyy stated that Trump agreed with his proposal to supply long-range cruise missiles that would allow Moscow to be within striking distance of Kyiv.

Separately, diplomatic sources reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told European counterparts that the change in Mr. Trump's tone towards Ukraine should be viewed "as positively as possible."

Rubio also reported that the US President was "very angry" at Mr. Putin for ignoring his attempts to end the three-year war.

According to the Telegraph, it is unknown whether Zelenskyy's attempts to obtain Tomahawk missiles from the US will be successful.

With a range of up to 1,500 miles and a 450 kg warhead, the cruise missile is much more effective than any similar long-range weapon donated to Kyiv by Western allies.

Joe Biden, the former US president, rejected a similar request, which was part of a 10-point "Victory Plan" presented by Zelenskyy at the end of Biden's term in the White House.

The provision of long-range missiles was considered too risky, as it would be able to hit targets in Moscow and would likely evade Russia's most advanced air defense systems, potentially leading to an "escalation" of the conflict.

Trump considered transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - WP15.07.25, 08:16 • 6133 views

In an interview with Axios, when asked what Ukraine needed from Trump to win on the battlefield, Zelenskyy replied: "I think President Trump knows. I told him what we need. I won't tell you exactly what it was, but I will say that he said: 'We will work on it.'"

When asked for clarification whether it was a weapons system, Zelenskyy replied: "Yes. We need it. By the way, that doesn't mean we will use it. It will be additional pressure on Putin to come to the negotiating table. (Trump - ed.) can stop Putin."

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during a meeting with US leader Donald Trump, he received support for the possibility of striking Russian targets in response to attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Anna Murashko

War in UkrainePolitics
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
United Nations
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Kyiv