Trump considered transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - WP
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump considered the possibility of transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, capable of reaching Moscow and St. Petersburg. This issue was discussed, but the missiles are currently excluded from the list of supplies.
US President Donald Trump considered transferring Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, according to an article in The Washington Post by foreign affairs columnist David Ignatius, writes UNN.
Trump... considered sending Tomahawk cruise missiles... If launched from Ukraine, they could hit Moscow and St. Petersburg, and this issue was discussed as early as Friday. But... Tomahawk is currently excluded from the list of supplies. They may be deployed later if Trump wants even more leverage.
