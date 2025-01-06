Fuel oil discharge off the coast of occupied Crimea: more than 30 dolphins killed, kilometers of pollution

Most of the dolphins died in the first 10 days after the Volgoneft tanker accident. From Cape Fiolent to Cape Khersones, suspected fuel oil pollution was detected.

UNN writes with reference to the Crimean Wind channel.

Details

The Delphi Dolphin Rescue Center has confirmed the death of at least 32 dolphins after a fuel oil spill in the Black Sea.

"Now they continue to be carried away by the sea. Most of the victims are Azov seals, which have always been the most vulnerable cetaceans," environmentalists say.

According to experts, new reports of dead cetaceans appear almost every day.

According to experts, most of the dolphins probably died in the first 10 days after the Russian tanker accident.

According to new data, a fuel oil emission in the occupied Crimea was recorded in the Sudak area - Kapsel Bay (between Cape Alchak and the Megan Peninsula), where obvious pollution stretches for kilometers of sandy terrain (from Cape Franzuzhenka to the ship Bagration, according to the Crimean public).

According to Crimean Wind, which cites satellite data, fuel oil spots several kilometers in size are also visible off the coast of Sevastopol.

From Cape Fiolent to Cape Khersones and further to the village of Kacha, a continuous stretch of water is visible, with a density different from the usual one. This may be fuel oil pollution (this fact needs to be verified more precisely).

Recall

The coasts of occupied Feodosia, Alushta and Sudak have been affected by fuel oil pollution. Satellite images showed stains near ports and along the coastline, and environmentalists warn of possible consequences.

Russia does not stop oil transportation through the Kerch Strait after the accident of Volgoneft tankers