Fuel oil discharge off the coast of occupied Crimea: more than 30 dolphins killed, kilometers of pollution

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45501 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146197 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126675 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134343 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133685 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170462 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110527 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163608 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104442 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113946 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129871 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128560 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 32000 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 94129 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101359 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146197 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170462 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191373 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180609 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128560 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129871 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142684 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134323 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151524 views
Fuel oil discharge off the coast of occupied Crimea: more than 30 dolphins killed, kilometers of pollution

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25250 views

More than 30 dolphins died off the coast of occupied Crimea after the Volgoneft tanker accident. Fuel oil pollution stretches for kilometers.

Most of the dolphins died in the first 10 days after the Volgoneft tanker accident. From Cape Fiolent to Cape Khersones, suspected fuel oil pollution was detected.

UNN writes with reference to the Crimean Wind channel.

Details

The Delphi Dolphin Rescue Center has confirmed the death of at least 32 dolphins after a fuel oil spill in the Black Sea.

"Now they continue to be carried away by the sea. Most of the victims are Azov seals, which have always been the most vulnerable cetaceans," environmentalists say.

Image

According to experts, new reports of dead cetaceans appear almost every day.

According to experts, most of the dolphins probably died in the first 10 days after the Russian tanker accident.

ImageImage

According to new data, a fuel oil emission in the occupied Crimea was recorded in the Sudak area - Kapsel Bay (between Cape Alchak and the Megan Peninsula), where obvious pollution stretches for kilometers of sandy terrain (from Cape Franzuzhenka to the ship Bagration, according to the Crimean public).

ImageImage

According to Crimean Wind, which cites satellite data, fuel oil spots several kilometers in size are also visible off the coast of Sevastopol.

Image

From Cape Fiolent to Cape Khersones and further to the village of Kacha, a continuous stretch of water is visible, with a density different from the usual one. This may be fuel oil pollution (this fact needs to be verified more precisely).

Recall

The coasts of occupied Feodosia, Alushta and Sudak have been affected by fuel oil pollution. Satellite images showed stains near ports and along the coastline, and environmentalists warn of possible consequences.

Russia does not stop oil transportation through the Kerch Strait after the accident of Volgoneft tankers27.12.24, 14:42 • 16755 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
feodosiaFeodosia
black-seaBlack Sea
krymCrimea
sevastopolSevastopol

