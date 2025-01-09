Fuel oil from Russian tankers can reach the coast of Odesa and Mykolaiv - Pletenchuk

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 11950 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138080 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122297 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130358 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131031 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165712 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109767 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159858 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104321 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113899 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 71490 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124076 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122515 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 65885 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 80264 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138080 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165712 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159858 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187838 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177189 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 122515 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124076 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140922 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132717 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150125 views
Actual
Fuel oil from Russian tankers can reach the coast of Odesa and Mykolaiv - Pletenchuk

Fuel oil from Russian tankers can reach the coast of Odesa and Mykolaiv - Pletenchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24673 views

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy reported that the coasts of Odesa and Mykolaiv may have been contaminated with fuel oil from Russian tankers. The accident has already killed about 15-20 thousand birds and more than 30 dolphins off the coast of Crimea.

Fuel oil that ended up in the Black Sea due to the accident of Russian tankers can reach the Odesa and Mykolaiv coasts. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

The current is arranged in such a way that it is most likely to reach even our Odesa and Mykolaiv coasts, there is a possibility

- Pletenchuk said.

In addition, he said that Ukraine has no military influence on civilian shipping, so Russia continues to use the Kerch Strait for its own needs.

“As for Russian non-combatant vessels, civilian shipping is carried out. They continue to pass through the Kerch Strait despite the fact that it is officially closed by Ukraine. Of course, we have no influence on civilian shipping, in the sense of fire, because Ukraine is a civilized country. They are well aware that without oil exports and without receiving revenues, it will be even more difficult for them to wage war,” Pletenchuk said.

AddendumAddendum

Ivan Rusev, a biologist and head of the research department of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park, reported that about 15-20 thousand birds have already died as a result of the fuel oil spill after the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, but “this is only the visible part of the iceberg.

The coasts of occupied Feodosia, Alushta and Sudak have been affected by fuel oil pollution. Satellite images showed stains near the ports and along the coastline, and environmentalists warn of possible consequences.

It is also noted that after the accident of the Volgoneft tankers, more than 30 dolphins died off the coast of occupied Crimea. Fuel oil pollution stretches for kilometers.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
feodosiaFeodosia
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising