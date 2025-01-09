Fuel oil from Russian tankers can reach the coast of Odesa and Mykolaiv - Pletenchuk

Fuel oil that ended up in the Black Sea due to the accident of Russian tankers can reach the Odesa and Mykolaiv coasts. This was stated by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .

The current is arranged in such a way that it is most likely to reach even our Odesa and Mykolaiv coasts, there is a possibility - Pletenchuk said.

In addition, he said that Ukraine has no military influence on civilian shipping, so Russia continues to use the Kerch Strait for its own needs.

“As for Russian non-combatant vessels, civilian shipping is carried out. They continue to pass through the Kerch Strait despite the fact that it is officially closed by Ukraine. Of course, we have no influence on civilian shipping, in the sense of fire, because Ukraine is a civilized country. They are well aware that without oil exports and without receiving revenues, it will be even more difficult for them to wage war,” Pletenchuk said.

Ivan Rusev, a biologist and head of the research department of the Tuzly Estuaries National Park, reported that about 15-20 thousand birds have already died as a result of the fuel oil spill after the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, but “this is only the visible part of the iceberg.

The coasts of occupied Feodosia, Alushta and Sudak have been affected by fuel oil pollution. Satellite images showed stains near the ports and along the coastline, and environmentalists warn of possible consequences.

It is also noted that after the accident of the Volgoneft tankers, more than 30 dolphins died off the coast of occupied Crimea. Fuel oil pollution stretches for kilometers.