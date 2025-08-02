Russia and occupied Crimea under massive drone attack: details

On the night of August 2, a number of Russian cities were attacked by unknown drones. Explosions also rang out in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, local Telegram channels, "Crimean Bridge: operational information".

Details

According to Russian media and local Telegram channels, it was loud on the night of Saturday, August 2, in Lipetsk, Ryazan, Taganrog, Voronezh region, and in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Lipetsk

It is noted that at least 4 explosions thundered in various districts of Lipetsk.

Before that, the governor of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, announced a red level of "UAV attack threat" for the city of Lipetsk, Lipetsk MO, Gryazinsky MR, Dobrinsky MR, Khlevensky MR, Usmansky MR. - stated in the Telegram channel post.

After some time, videos and information about the shelling of the military airfield appeared on other Telegram channels.

Ryazan

Ryazan was also under drone attack.

A series of explosions over Ryazan. Air defense shoots down Ukrainian UAVs like "Lyutyi", local residents told SHOT. Eyewitnesses told us that 5-6 explosions were heard over the city. According to them, drones fly at low altitude. Bright flashes are visible and the sound of engines is heard in the sky. Russian air defense is working on air targets. There is no official information yet - reports the Telegram channel.

Crimea

At 23:50 on August 1, the occupation administration decided to temporarily block road traffic across the Crimean Bridge. The reasons for this restriction were not announced.

A local Telegram channel reported a series of explosions in the city of Feodosia. Explosions were also reported in Kerch and at least "three very powerful explosions" in the village of Yurkine, located near Kerch.

Residents of Feodosia in annexed Crimea report a large number of explosions and smoke in the city - informed the Telegram channel on August 2 at 03:34 Kyiv time.

Information regarding the consequences of the explosions is currently unavailable.

In addition, explosions were reported in the Voronezh region.

