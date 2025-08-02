Russia and occupied Crimea under massive drone attack: details

$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM • 16458 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM • 70275 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM • 73988 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM • 47642 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 61026 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM • 121800 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM • 66440 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
August 1, 05:15 AM • 154683 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 151400 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 131787 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
"Zeroing out": intelligence officers intercepted an order from an occupation commander to execute captured Ukrainians
In Moscow, the body of actor Maxim Glotov, a native of Odesa who supported Russia's policy, was found
Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: Zelenskyy arrived at the site of the destroyed building
Russia cynically stated that it did not target residential buildings in Kyiv on the night of July 31
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:20 PM • 70275 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM • 73988 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical market
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
August 1, 08:17 AM • 121800 views
Russia and occupied Crimea under massive drone attack: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

On the night of August 2, a number of Russian cities and occupied Crimea were subjected to attacks by unknown drones. At least 4 explosions were heard in Lipetsk, and eyewitnesses heard 5-6 explosions in Ryazan.

Russia and occupied Crimea under massive drone attack: details

On the night of August 2, a number of Russian cities were attacked by unknown drones. Explosions also rang out in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, local Telegram channels, "Crimean Bridge: operational information".

Details

According to Russian media and local Telegram channels, it was loud on the night of Saturday, August 2, in Lipetsk, Ryazan, Taganrog, Voronezh region, and in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Lipetsk

It is noted that at least 4 explosions thundered in various districts of Lipetsk.

Before that, the governor of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, announced a red level of "UAV attack threat" for the city of Lipetsk, Lipetsk MO, Gryazinsky MR, Dobrinsky MR, Khlevensky MR, Usmansky MR.

- stated in the Telegram channel post.

After some time, videos and information about the shelling of the military airfield appeared on other Telegram channels.

Ryazan

Ryazan was also under drone attack.

A series of explosions over Ryazan. Air defense shoots down Ukrainian UAVs like "Lyutyi", local residents told SHOT. Eyewitnesses told us that 5-6 explosions were heard over the city. According to them, drones fly at low altitude. Bright flashes are visible and the sound of engines is heard in the sky. Russian air defense is working on air targets. There is no official information yet

- reports the Telegram channel.

Crimea

At 23:50 on August 1, the occupation administration decided to temporarily block road traffic across the Crimean Bridge. The reasons for this restriction were not announced.

A local Telegram channel reported a series of explosions in the city of Feodosia. Explosions were also reported in Kerch and at least "three very powerful explosions" in the village of Yurkine, located near Kerch.

Residents of Feodosia in annexed Crimea report a large number of explosions and smoke in the city

- informed the Telegram channel on August 2 at 03:34 Kyiv time.

Information regarding the consequences of the explosions is currently unavailable.

In addition, explosions were reported in the Voronezh region.

Explosions, fires in buildings, burning cars: UAVs attacked Moscow and Moscow Oblast

Vita Zelenetska

War
Feodosia
Kerch
Crimea