Explosions, fires in buildings, burning cars: UAVs attacked Moscow and Moscow Oblast

On the night of July 20, Russian authorities announced the downing of 16 drones that were allegedly heading for Moscow. In the Moscow region, cars caught fire after debris fell. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, and a representative of "Rosaviatsia".

Details

According to Russian media, on the night of July 20, drones were detected in Moscow and its suburbs. Residents of Zelenograd, the village of Goluboye (Moscow region of the Russian Federation), and the Kaluga region reported explosions, characteristic sounds of drone flight, and fires that occurred as a result of the attack.

According to Moscow Mayor Sobyanin, Russian air defense allegedly shot down 15 drones.

The Ministry of Defense's air defense destroyed thirteen enemy UAVs that attacked Moscow. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell. - he wrote on July 20 at 02:13 (Kyiv time).

At 02:17 and 02:23, he reported in his Telegram channel about the downing of two more UAVs.

Russian officials have not yet provided details on the targets or the extent of the damage.

Due to the drone attack, takeoffs and landings were suspended at all Moscow airports – Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky.

Recall

On July 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of 87 Ukrainian drones over several regions of the Russian Federation. At Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, a "Carpet" plan was introduced with flight restrictions.

In Dmitrov, Moscow region, local residents reported explosions and burning debris. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, confirmed the explosions near Moscow.

Since Thursday evening, July 17, the Moscow region has been attacked by drones. City authorities reported that Russian air defense shot down drones that were allegedly moving towards Moscow.

