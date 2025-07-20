$41.870.00
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
09:47 PM • 6424 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 26285 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 22801 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 25871 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 90532 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 217643 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 107621 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 98597 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 96785 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77602 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Publications
Exclusives
Explosions, fires in buildings, burning cars: UAVs attacked Moscow and Moscow Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2768 views

On the night of July 20, Russian authorities reported shooting down 15 drones that allegedly attacked Moscow. In the Moscow Oblast, cars caught fire after falling debris, and residents reported explosions and sounds of drones flying.

Explosions, fires in buildings, burning cars: UAVs attacked Moscow and Moscow Oblast

On the night of July 20, Russian authorities announced the downing of 16 drones that were allegedly heading for Moscow. In the Moscow region, cars caught fire after debris fell. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, and a representative of "Rosaviatsia".

Details

According to Russian media, on the night of July 20, drones were detected in Moscow and its suburbs. Residents of Zelenograd, the village of Goluboye (Moscow region of the Russian Federation), and the Kaluga region reported explosions, characteristic sounds of drone flight, and fires that occurred as a result of the attack.

According to Moscow Mayor Sobyanin, Russian air defense allegedly shot down 15 drones.

The Ministry of Defense's air defense destroyed thirteen enemy UAVs that attacked Moscow. Emergency services specialists are working at the site where the debris fell.

- he wrote on July 20 at 02:13 (Kyiv time).

At 02:17 and 02:23, he reported in his Telegram channel about the downing of two more UAVs.

Russian officials have not yet provided details on the targets or the extent of the damage.

Due to the drone attack, takeoffs and landings were suspended at all Moscow airports – Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky.

Recall

On July 18, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of 87 Ukrainian drones over several regions of the Russian Federation. At Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, a "Carpet" plan was introduced with flight restrictions.

In Dmitrov, Moscow region, local residents reported explosions and burning debris. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, confirmed the explosions near Moscow.

Since Thursday evening, July 17, the Moscow region has been attacked by drones. City authorities reported that Russian air defense shot down drones that were allegedly moving towards Moscow. 

Umerov proposed to the Russian side the next meeting next week - Zelenskyy

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Tesla
