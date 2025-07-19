Umerov proposed to the Russian side the next meeting next week - Zelenskyy

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov proposed to the Russian side the next meeting for next week. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

... Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Umerov reported that he proposed to the Russian side the next meeting for next week. The negotiation dynamic needs to be increased. Everything must be done to achieve a ceasefire. And the Russian side must stop hiding from decisions - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Ukraine is working on organizing a meeting at the leaders' level after talks with Russia in Istanbul - Umerov

Earlier

Assistant to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Yuriy Ushakov, stated that the next round of Istanbul talks should also be bilateral - between Moscow and Kyiv, and Washington's participation in this process is not expected.