Ukraine is working on organizing a meeting at the leaders' level after talks with Russia in Istanbul - Umerov
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is working with allies, particularly the United States, to organize a meeting of leaders. The Ministry of Defense is also focusing on obtaining additional air defense systems and producing millions of drones.
Ukraine continues to work with allies, particularly with the US, on organizing a meeting at the leaders' level, in addition to supporting a ceasefire and an exchange of "all for all," said Defense Minister and head of the Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul, Rustem Umierov, writes UNN.
Details
"Confirmed: Ukraine remains consistent in its position. We support the idea of a lasting ceasefire and an 'all for all' exchange," the minister said after communicating with the media.
"We continue to work with allies, particularly with the US, on organizing a meeting at the leaders' level."
Erdogan says Trump would join Ukraine peace talks in Turkey if Putin attends26.06.25, 13:24 • 2258 views
What else was discussed
Air defense for Ukraine
The minister emphasized working to obtain air defense. "Ukraine needs additional air defense systems and missiles for them. We are working on this with our partners. At the same time, there are already effective solutions for interceptor drones," Umierov wrote.
Cooperation in the military-industrial complex
Regarding cooperation in the military-industrial complex, Umierov spoke about the new large-scale project Build with Ukraine, "which we have already started to implement with allies." "Within its framework, our partners will create new factories together with the best Ukrainian defense companies. Weapons from these factories will strengthen our soldiers during the war," the head of the Ministry of Defense noted.
Ukraine plans weapon production lines in European countries: drones, missiles, artillery21.06.25, 15:43 • 3256 views
Drones
"A separate topic is equipping brigades with drones. The goal is several million units in 2025. We are also expanding the DOT-Chain system for UAV procurement. Combat units will be able to independently choose and order the necessary drones in the system, while the state will pay for such orders," Umierov pointed out.
Addition
US President Donald Trump made efforts to mediate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, which Russia fully invaded in February 2022. Against this background, Russia and Ukraine, for the first time in three years, held two rounds of direct negotiations in Istanbul. The main result so far has been prisoner exchanges. The parties also exchanged documents with a vision for a ceasefire.