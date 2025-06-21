Ukraine plans weapon production lines in European countries: drones, missiles, artillery

Within the framework of the Build with Ukraine program, Ukraine is going to sign agreements this summer on the beginning of exporting Ukrainian technologies abroad, opening production lines in European countries, and we will produce weapons there for us and for them - drones, missiles, and potentially artillery. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with mass media, writes UNN.

We have started the Build with Ukraine program, and this summer we will sign relevant agreements on the beginning of exporting our technologies abroad in the format of opening production lines in European countries and, maybe, not only - Zelenskyy noted on social media.

According to him, this will be in those countries that help us, that finance the production of drones and begin financing the production of missiles in Ukraine.

We will provide the appropriate technologies and will produce weapons in their countries for us and for them: various types of drones, missiles, and possibly artillery. Agreements are already in place. During the war, we plan to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with all this - the President emphasized.

"This year we found 43 billion dollars for the defense industry. This is money to support the Ukrainian defense industry, it is financing our defense industry. Ukraine is part of Europe's security, and we want that next year, 0.25% of the GDP of a given partner state will be allocated to our defense industry, to domestic production," Zelenskyy noted.

The EU has approved borrowing up to €150 billion under the SAFE instrument for European defense: what is envisaged for Ukraine