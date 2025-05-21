$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

The EU has approved borrowing up to €150 billion under the SAFE instrument for European defense: what is envisaged for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 946 views

The EU has created a SAFE instrument with borrowing of up to €150 billion for investments in defense. Ukraine will receive support through increased military assistance and integration of defense industries.

The EU has approved borrowing up to €150 billion under the SAFE instrument for European defense: what is envisaged for Ukraine

The European Union has agreed to create the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument, which provides for borrowing up to €150 billion for investment in the defense industry of EU member states. Ukraine will be able to receive support by increasing military assistance and deepening the integration of the European and Ukrainian defense industries. This was reported by the Polish Presidency of the Council of the EU on the social network X, reports UNN.

Agreement on SAFE. The more we invest in equipping our armies, the better we deter those who wish us harm.

- the statement said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on the social network X that EU member states have agreed on an instrument for lending to defense industry readiness.

Europe is taking greater responsibility for its own defense in an increasingly dangerous world. This means advanced capabilities - for our Union, for Ukraine, for our continent as a whole

- wrote von der Leyen.

Addition

In March, UNN reported that the European Commission approved the White Paper on European Defence, as well as the ReArm Europe plan, an ambitious defence package that provides EU member states with financial leverage to increase investment in defence capabilities.

White Paper on European Defence – Readiness 2030

"The White Paper presents solutions to address critical capability gaps and build a strong defence industrial base. It proposes ways for Member States to massively invest in defence, procure defence systems and build the readiness of the European defence industry in the long term. This is important for Europe's security. Europe must invest in the security and defence of the continent, while continuing to support Ukraine to protect itself from Russian aggression", the European Commission said.

To effectively address these challenges, the White Paper outlines a number of key areas for action:

Addressing capability gaps with a focus on critical capabilities identified by Member States.

Supporting the European defence industry through aggregate demand and increased volumes of joint procurement.

Supporting Ukraine by increasing military assistance and deepening the integration of the European and Ukrainian defence industries.

Deepening the pan-European defence market, including by simplifying rules.

Accelerating defence transformation through revolutionary innovations such as AI and quantum technologies.

Improving Europe's preparedness for worst-case scenarios by improving military mobility, stockpiling and strengthening external borders, including the land border with Russia and Belarus.

Strengthening partnerships with like-minded countries around the world.

Security Action for Europe (SAFE)

The instrument provides for borrowing up to €150 billion for investment in the defence industry of member states. These funds will be paid to interested member states on request, based on national plans.

Payments will take the form of long-term loans at a competitive price and an attractive structure, to be repaid by the beneficiary member states. The loans will be secured by a reserve from the EU budget. SAFE will allow Member States to immediately and massively increase their investments in defence through joint procurement from the European defence industry, focusing on priority capabilities. This will contribute to ensuring interoperability, predictability and lower costs for a strong European defence industrial base.

EU has approved the White Paper on Defence and details of the ReArm Europe plan: what is envisaged for Ukraine19.03.25, 14:53 • 18858 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the EU White Paper on Defence opens the door for deeper integration of Ukraine into European security policy. According to him, Ukraine is interested in participating in the new SAFE instrument together with European companies.

Shmyhal: EU White Paper on Defence opens up new opportunities for Ukraine08.05.25, 19:02 • 10539 views

Vice-President of the European Commission - High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas noted that the White Paper on European Defence, approved by the European Commission, actually goes hand in hand with NATO's objectives on defence capabilities.

"White Paper" on EU defense is in line with NATO goals - Kallas04.04.25, 12:58 • 6808 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarEconomy
Belarus
Kaya Kallas
Council of the European Union
European Commission
NATO
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
