EU has approved the White Paper on Defence and details of the ReArm Europe plan: what is envisaged for Ukraine

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.2m/s
67%
EU has approved the White Paper on Defence and details of the ReArm Europe plan: what is envisaged for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18505 views

The European Commission has approved the White Paper Readiness 2030 and the ReArm Europe plan. This is a major step towards a safer Europe, aimed at deterring Russia and supporting Ukraine.

EU has approved the White Paper on Defence and details of the ReArm Europe plan: what is envisaged for Ukraine

The European Commission has approved the White Paper on European Defence, as well as the ReArm Europe plan. This was announced by European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius on Wednesday, reports UNN.

Details

"Today, the European Commission approved the White Paper on European Defence – Readiness 2030 and the ReArm Europe/Readiness 2030 plan. A big first step towards a safer Europe," Kubilius wrote on X.

As reported by the European Commission, the White Paper on European Defence – Readiness 2030 was presented today. The European Commission also presented, as part of the ReArm Europe/Readiness 2030 plan, an ambitious defence package that provides EU member states with financial leverage to increase investment in defence capabilities.

While the ReArm Europe/Readiness 2030 plan strengthens pan-European defence capabilities through new financial means, the White Paper, as stated, defines a new approach to defence and identifies investment needs.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on the matter: "We need to buy more European defence equipment. This means stimulating innovation."

These measures, as stated, are aimed at addressing the short-term urgency of supporting Ukraine, as well as addressing the urgent long-term need to strengthen Europe's security and defence.

White Paper on European Defence – Readiness 2030

"The White Paper presents solutions to address critical capability gaps and build a strong defence industrial base. It proposes ways for Member States to invest massively in defence, procure defence systems and build the readiness of the European defence industry in the long term. This is important for Europe's security. Europe must invest in the security and defence of the continent, while continuing to support Ukraine to protect itself from Russian aggression," the European Commission said. To effectively address these challenges, the White Paper reportedly outlines a number of key areas for action:

  1. Addressing capability gaps, with a focus on critical capabilities identified by Member States.
    1. Supporting the European defence industry through aggregate demand and increased joint procurement volumes.
      1. Supporting Ukraine by increasing military assistance and deepening the integration of the European and Ukrainian defence industries.
        1. Deepening the pan-European defence market, including by simplifying rules.
          1. Accelerating defence transformation through disruptive innovations such as AI and quantum technologies.
            1. Increasing Europe's preparedness for worst-case scenarios by improving military mobility, building up stockpiles and strengthening external borders, in particular the land border with Russia and Belarus.
              1. Strengthening partnerships with like-minded countries around the world.

                ReArm Europe/Readiness 2030 Plan

                As announced by President von der Leyen, the ReArm Europe/Readiness 2030 plan envisages expenditure of over EUR 800 billion, structured around the following components:

                1. Unlock the use of public funding for defence at national level.

                  The European Commission has proposed that Member States activate the safeguard clause at national level with regard to the Stability and Growth Pact, which will give them additional budgetary space to increase defence spending within the EU's fiscal rules. To ensure fiscal sustainability, the derogation will be limited to:

                  • an increase only in defence spending, taking as a starting point the statistical category 'defence' in the Classification of Functions of Government (COFOG);
                    • a maximum of up to 1.5% of GDP for each year the opt-out is activated at national level;
                      • a period of four years.
                        1. A new special security instrument for Europe – SAFE.

                          In the light of the current extraordinary circumstances, the European Commission will raise up to EUR 150 billion on the capital markets, building on its well-established unified funding approach, to help EU Member States rapidly and substantially increase investment in Europe's defence capabilities. These funds will be disbursed to interested Member States on demand, based on national plans.

                          The disbursements will take the form of long-term loans at a competitive price and an attractive structure, which are to be repaid by the beneficiary Member States. The loans will be secured by a reserve from the EU budget. SAFE will enable Member States to immediately and massively increase their investment in defence through joint procurement from the European defence industry, focusing on priority capabilities. This will help ensure interoperability, predictability and lower costs for a strong European defence industrial base.

                          "Ukraine and EFTA/EEA countries will be able to join joint procurements, and it will be possible to buy from their industries. SAFE will also allow joining countries, candidate countries, potential candidates and countries that have signed a security and defence partnership agreement with the EU to join joint procurements and contribute to aggregate demand. They can also agree on specific mutually beneficial arrangements for the participation of their respective industries in such procurements," the European Commission said.

                          1. Using the EIB Group and mobilising private capital by accelerating the creation of the Savings and Investments Union.

                            The ReArm Europe/Readiness 2030 plan also relies on the European Investment Bank Group to expand the scope of lending to defence and security projects, while maintaining its financial capacity. In addition to unlocking significant funding, this will send a positive signal to the markets, the European Commission noted.

                            At the same time, it is stated that public investment is not enough to meet the investment needs of the defence industry, from start-ups to large established companies. "To this end, the Savings and Investments Union Strategy, adopted today by the European Commission, will make it easier to mobilise private savings in more efficient capital markets and channel investment into critical sectors of the economy, such as defence, for those who wish to invest in them," the statement said.

                            Addition

                            Politico previously reported that the EU aims to launch a large-scale project to build up its defence industry, aimed at deterring Russia and supporting Ukraine, at a time when the US is "retreating" from the continent, according to a draft of the so-called White Paper on Defence.

                            The EU previously presented the ReArm Europe plan for €800 billion to strengthen defence, which is also aimed at Ukraine.

