EU excludes US, Britain and Turkey from €150 billion rearmament fund - FT

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 15631 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 105446 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 167867 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 105800 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342456 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173270 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144645 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196071 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124783 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108134 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

EU excludes US, Britain and Turkey from €150 billion rearmament fund - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21757 views

US, British and Turkish arms companies may be excluded from the EU's defence fund if their countries do not sign agreements with Brussels. At least 65% of the funds will go to production in the EU, Norway and Ukraine.

EU excludes US, Britain and Turkey from €150 billion rearmament fund - FT

Arms companies from the USA, Great Britain and Turkey will be excluded from the new EU defense funding of EUR 150 billion if their countries do not sign defense and security agreements with Brussels, the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

The planned fund for arms spending will only be open to EU defense companies and those from third countries that have signed defense agreements with the bloc, officials said on Wednesday.

This will also exclude any advanced weapons systems for which a third country has a "right to design" - a restriction on their design or the use of individual components - or control over their possible use, officials added.

This would exclude the US Patriot air and missile defense platform, manufactured by defense contractor RTX, and other US weapons systems where Washington has restrictions on where they can be used.

This policy is a victory for France and other countries that have demanded a "Buy European" approach to defense investment on the continent amid concerns about the long-term reliability of the US as a defense partner and supplier, sparked by US President Donald Trump, the newspaper writes.

At least 65 percent of the cost of production must be spent in the EU, Norway and Ukraine.

EU member states will not be able to spend money on products "where there may be control over the use or purpose of these weapons. (...) It would be a real problem if equipment purchased by countries could not be used due to objections from a third country," one official said.

Great Britain has been lobbying hard to be included in the initiative, especially given its key role in the European "coalition of the willing" aimed at strengthening the continent's defense capabilities. British defense companies, including BAE Systems and Babcock International, are deeply integrated into the defense industry of EU countries such as Italy and Sweden.

If third countries such as the US, Great Britain and Turkey wanted to participate in the initiative, they would need to sign a partnership with the EU in the field of defense and security, officials said.

Negotiations between London and Brussels on such a pact have begun, but they have been drawn into demands for a larger agreement between the EU and Great Britain, which would also include contentious issues such as fishing rights and migration, the newspaper writes.

The exclusion of Great Britain and Turkey, as indicated, will create serious headaches for large European defense companies that have close ties with manufacturers or suppliers in these markets.

Responding to a question about the UK's position on the rules of the new EU fund on Tuesday, a British official said: "We are ready to work together on European defense in the interests of wider European security to prevent fragmentation of European defense markets and create legal frameworks that will allow member states to cooperate with third countries".

This move will cause significant concern in the UK defense sector. One senior British defense industry insider said it was a "significant concern", adding: "We see a huge number of opportunities and it is right that the United Kingdom is seen as part of Europe".

Previous attempts by France to limit defense spending for EU companies have met with strong resistance from countries such as Germany, Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands, which have close ties with defense manufacturers outside the EU.

The proposal must be approved by a majority of EU countries.

According to the terms of the plan, EU countries will be able to spend loans on products using components from Norway, South Korea, Japan, Albania, Moldova, North Macedonia and Ukraine, officials said.

EU has presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense: aimed, among other things, at Ukraine3/4/25, 10:59 AM • 112117 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
European Union
France
Sweden
United Kingdom
Italy
Turkey
United States
London
