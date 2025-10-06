General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a plant for the production of explosives and ammunition in the Russian Federation, as well as a complex for transshipment of oil and petroleum products and an ammunition depot of a separate material support battalion of the 18th combined arms army of the Russian Federation in temporarily occupied Crimea, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the offensive potential and capabilities of the enemy regarding missile and bomb strikes, on the night of October 6, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the federal state enterprise "Ya.M. Sverdlov Plant". Numerous explosions and a fire were recorded in the target area. - reported the General Staff.

As stated, the plant is one of the largest Russian manufacturers of explosives. It is capable of equipping almost all types of ammunition - aviation and artillery shells, aerial bombs, including those that are target-guided, warheads of cumulative anti-tank guided missiles, ammunition for engineering troops, warheads for air defense missile systems. As part of cooperation, it equips warheads of unified interspecies planning ammunition.

In addition, the facilities of JSC "Marine Oil Terminal" (Feodosia, TOT AR Crimea) were hit. As a result of a successful hit, a large-scale fire was recorded on the territory of the facility. - noted the General Staff.

This, as reported, is a multifunctional technological complex for transshipment of oil and petroleum products from railway tank cars to sea vessels and back, as well as road transport. It is involved in providing for the occupying army of the Russian aggressor.

Also, in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, an ammunition depot of a separate material support battalion of the 18th combined arms army of the Russian Federation was hit. The results of the damage are being clarified. - indicated the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

