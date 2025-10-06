$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
10:30 AM • 3494 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 7738 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
06:51 AM • 13666 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 33682 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
06:00 AM • 23154 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 32482 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 61544 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75114 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90036 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 166978 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.9m/s
69%
750mm
Popular news
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new governmentOctober 6, 01:58 AM • 18547 views
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of LapaivkaVideoOctober 6, 02:29 AM • 24879 views
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without powerOctober 6, 03:21 AM • 22325 views
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region06:37 AM • 15165 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 13096 views
Publications
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-1208:19 AM • 13304 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto06:06 AM • 33682 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 166978 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 95898 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 109171 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
China
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 55714 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 52774 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 128537 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 61294 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 62964 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
Forbes
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3520 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of an explosives and ammunition production plant in Russia, as well as an oil transshipment complex. An ammunition depot of the occupiers in temporarily occupied Crimea was also hit.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a plant for the production of explosives and ammunition in the Russian Federation, as well as a complex for transshipment of oil and petroleum products and an ammunition depot of a separate material support battalion of the 18th combined arms army of the Russian Federation in temporarily occupied Crimea, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the offensive potential and capabilities of the enemy regarding missile and bomb strikes, on the night of October 6, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the infrastructure of the federal state enterprise "Ya.M. Sverdlov Plant". Numerous explosions and a fire were recorded in the target area.

- reported the General Staff.

As stated, the plant is one of the largest Russian manufacturers of explosives. It is capable of equipping almost all types of ammunition - aviation and artillery shells, aerial bombs, including those that are target-guided, warheads of cumulative anti-tank guided missiles, ammunition for engineering troops, warheads for air defense missile systems. As part of cooperation, it equips warheads of unified interspecies planning ammunition.

Drones attacked an explosives plant in Dzerzhinsk, Russian authorities report 20 downed UAVs06.10.25, 11:06 • 2794 views

In addition, the facilities of JSC "Marine Oil Terminal" (Feodosia, TOT AR Crimea) were hit. As a result of a successful hit, a large-scale fire was recorded on the territory of the facility.

- noted the General Staff.

This, as reported, is a multifunctional technological complex for transshipment of oil and petroleum products from railway tank cars to sea vessels and back, as well as road transport. It is involved in providing for the occupying army of the Russian aggressor.

Also, in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea, an ammunition depot of a separate material support battalion of the 18th combined arms army of the Russian Federation was hit. The results of the damage are being clarified.

- indicated the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued... Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Drones attacked an oil depot in Feodosia and the Saki airfield in Crimea06.10.25, 04:24 • 3986 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Feodosia
Crimea
Ukraine