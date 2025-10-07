Crimea's largest oil terminal burns for a second day, smoke visible 12 kilometers away

In temporarily occupied Crimea, the largest oil terminal on the peninsula, located in the city of Feodosia, continues to burn for the second day. This is reported by UNN with reference to Radio Svoboda.

Details

The head of the occupation "administration" of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, did not comment on this situation in any way. Meanwhile, satellite images from October 6 show smoke from the burning oil depot stretching for 12 kilometers.

Reference

This oil terminal is the largest in Crimea, with a throughput capacity of 12 million tons of petroleum products per year and tanks for simultaneous storage of 250 thousand tons of products. In 2024, it was already attacked by Ukrainian UAVs.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the complex for transshipment of oil and petroleum products in temporarily occupied Crimea.