Strike on oil depot in Feodosia: 11 fuel tanks damaged, 800 people evacuated

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
11:24 AM • 4918 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 10008 views
Kyiv spent UAH 47.5 million on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 16388 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 20959 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 20660 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 26683 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 15605 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideo
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 31610 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 17549 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
October 13, 06:07 AM • 14788 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.4m/s
63%
749mm
Popular news
Lukashenka stated that Ukraine might disappear as a stateOctober 13, 02:58 AM • 8214 views
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the RussiansOctober 13, 04:14 AM • 29802 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideoOctober 13, 05:19 AM • 43670 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza08:38 AM • 15235 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed10:34 AM • 11847 views
Publications
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country12:28 PM • 1446 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 20940 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 20647 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 26674 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 31603 views
Actual people
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 39136 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 70859 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 73966 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 74898 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 140975 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Kh-101
Medicinal products
Facebook

Strike on oil depot in Feodosia: 11 fuel tanks damaged, 800 people evacuated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2008 views

In occupied Feodosia, 11 fuel tanks were damaged as a result of the attack, 8 of which contained diesel fuel and two contained gasoline. About 830 people were evacuated from the dangerous zone, and traffic on the Vladislavovka - Feodosia road was blocked.

Strike on oil depot in Feodosia: 11 fuel tanks damaged, 800 people evacuated

In temporarily occupied Feodosia, more than 10 fuel tanks were damaged during an attack on an oil depot. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Over 800 people were evacuated from the danger zone overnight. As a result of the attack, 11 tanks were damaged, 8 of them with diesel fuel (volumes of 5 and 10 thousand cubic meters) and two tanks with gasoline. Another one was empty.

About 830 people were evacuated from the dangerous zone, some went to relatives. The occupying "authorities" blocked traffic on 92 km of the Vladislavivka - Feodosia road.

Recall

On the night of October 13, in temporarily occupied Crimea, drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" together with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a number of strategic objects of the Russian occupiers. Five tanks of the oil terminal in Feodosia and the Kafa and Simferopol power substations were hit.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Security Service of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Feodosia
Simferopol
Crimea