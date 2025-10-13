Strike on oil depot in Feodosia: 11 fuel tanks damaged, 800 people evacuated

In temporarily occupied Feodosia, more than 10 fuel tanks were damaged during an attack on an oil depot. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

Over 800 people were evacuated from the danger zone overnight. As a result of the attack, 11 tanks were damaged, 8 of them with diesel fuel (volumes of 5 and 10 thousand cubic meters) and two tanks with gasoline. Another one was empty.

About 830 people were evacuated from the dangerous zone, some went to relatives. The occupying "authorities" blocked traffic on 92 km of the Vladislavivka - Feodosia road.

Recall

On the night of October 13, in temporarily occupied Crimea, drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" together with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a number of strategic objects of the Russian occupiers. Five tanks of the oil terminal in Feodosia and the Kafa and Simferopol power substations were hit.