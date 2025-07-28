Massive fire engulfed Crimea: Yevpatoria – Simferopol highway blocked due to accident
In temporarily occupied Crimea, 20 hectares of dry grass burned along the Yevpatoria – Simferopol highway. The fire caused massive traffic accidents, damaging at least 15 vehicles.
A large-scale "landscape" fire occurred in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.
It is noted that 20 hectares of dry grass burned along the Yevpatoria – Simferopol highway.
Specialists dealt with the fire on 20 hectares and prevented its spread to three settlements
Meanwhile, local media reported large-scale road accidents that occurred as a result of the fire. It is indicated that 15 vehicles were damaged as a result of the accident.
In addition, in Feodosia, the forest fire was extinguished by Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations aviation. Dry vegetation and forest litter were burning in the Starokrymske forestry.
In early July, a strong fire was recorded in temporarily occupied Crimea, south of the village of Kurortne. Probably, Russian S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and radar were hit.
