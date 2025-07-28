Massive fire engulfed Crimea: Yevpatoria – Simferopol highway blocked due to accident

A large-scale "landscape" fire occurred in temporarily occupied Crimea. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is noted that 20 hectares of dry grass burned along the Yevpatoria – Simferopol highway.

Specialists dealt with the fire on 20 hectares and prevented its spread to three settlements - stated the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Meanwhile, local media reported large-scale road accidents that occurred as a result of the fire. It is indicated that 15 vehicles were damaged as a result of the accident.

In addition, in Feodosia, the forest fire was extinguished by Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations aviation. Dry vegetation and forest litter were burning in the Starokrymske forestry.

Recall

In early July, a strong fire was recorded in temporarily occupied Crimea, south of the village of Kurortne. Probably, Russian S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and radar were hit.

