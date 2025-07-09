$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 2772 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 15377 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 61156 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
04:00 AM • 101447 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
03:42 AM • 95047 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 124877 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 106047 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 162292 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 180000 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81663 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Russians are building a bridge across the Mius Estuary to Crimea: details revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 129 views

The Russians have begun construction of a bridge across the Mius Estuary in the Rostov region, which will become part of the road from Rostov to Mariupol and Crimea. According to local residents, the bridge looks more like a railway bridge, which will significantly improve logistics and throughput.

Russians are building a bridge across the Mius Estuary to Crimea: details revealed

Russians have started building a bridge across the Mius Estuary in the Rostov region. This is part of the road from Rostov to Mariupol and further to Crimea, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

The occupiers are engaged in construction without any announcements. According to local residents, this bridge looks more like a railway bridge than a road bridge.

Andryushchenko also published photos from the bridge construction.

In any case, this will significantly improve logistics in this section in terms of throughput and speed. Even if it's not a railway

— wrote the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing the National Resistance Center, reported that Russians in the occupied territories are creating new military bases and depleting Ukrainian resources, leading to a humanitarian catastrophe.

UNN also reported that Russians are intensifying forced mobilization of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. For this, they use raids, threats, and psychological pressure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
Crimea
Mariupol
Tesla
