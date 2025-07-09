Russians are building a bridge across the Mius Estuary to Crimea: details revealed

Russians have started building a bridge across the Mius Estuary in the Rostov region. This is part of the road from Rostov to Mariupol and further to Crimea, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

The occupiers are engaged in construction without any announcements. According to local residents, this bridge looks more like a railway bridge than a road bridge.

Andryushchenko also published photos from the bridge construction.

In any case, this will significantly improve logistics in this section in terms of throughput and speed. Even if it's not a railway — wrote the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing the National Resistance Center, reported that Russians in the occupied territories are creating new military bases and depleting Ukrainian resources, leading to a humanitarian catastrophe.

UNN also reported that Russians are intensifying forced mobilization of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. For this, they use raids, threats, and psychological pressure.