Russian cities under drone attack: explosions and fire at an oil refinery in Sochi (video)

Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 22374 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 30358 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 38120 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 99887 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 249376 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 226990 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 119539 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 108044 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205206 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76196 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Governor of Russia's Voronezh region received suspicion from Ukraine: what is he accused of?August 2, 03:58 PM • 4682 views
Russia reduced hybrid attacks and sabotage in Europe: what was the reason?August 2, 04:26 PM • 3386 views
MP Kuznetsov suspended from "Servant of the People" faction due to corruption scandalAugust 2, 04:55 PM • 4030 views
Head of Mukachevo District State Administration Haidai may be dismissed: details of the corruption scandalAugust 2, 05:32 PM • 2738 views
"Total infiltration" and sabotage in the rear: Syrskyi explained Russian tactics in PokrovskAugust 2, 07:09 PM • 3130 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 22376 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 249377 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 133785 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 226990 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 149113 views
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
White House
Kharkiv Oblast
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 30362 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 54148 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 93323 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 109893 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 185020 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

Russian cities under drone attack: explosions and fire at an oil refinery in Sochi (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

On the night of August 3, a number of Russian cities, including Voronezh and Sochi, were attacked by unknown drones. An oil depot caught fire in Sochi, and the airport suspended operations.

Russian cities under drone attack: explosions and fire at an oil refinery in Sochi (video)

On the night of Sunday, August 3, a number of Russian cities came under attack by unknown drones. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels, Sochi Mayor Andriy Proshunin.

Details

Starting from approximately 00:20, information began to appear in public channels that drones had attacked the city of Voronezh. Initially, there were reports of two explosions, and later it became known about more than 10.

Russian Telegram channels also reported explosions in Sochi.

Explosions in Sochi, siren working, local residents report

- the post says.

According to Russian media, residents reported that the Adler oil depot "Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt" on Aviatsionnaya Street, which is located near the local airport, which reported a halt in operations, was on fire.

Later, Sochi Mayor Andriy Proshunin confirmed the fire at the oil depot.

I am with my deputies at the workplace. At the oil depot in the Adler district, a fuel tank caught fire. Debris again hit buildings in the garage cooperative on Aviatsionnaya

- Proshunin's post says.

"Tonight, the city of Sochi was attacked by UAVs from the Kyiv regime," he added.

According to the Russian official, in the Adler district, drone debris hit a tank with oil products, which caused a fire.

As Russian media reported, passengers were evacuated to a bomb shelter at Sochi airport, some of them complaining about the lack of water.

Recall

On the night of August 2, explosions rang out in several Russian regions and in occupied Crimea. An oil refinery in Ryazan, Samara region, an oil depot in Feodosia, factories in Penza, and airfields were attacked. This happened against the backdrop of reports of a massive drone attack.

Vita Zelenetska

War
Feodosia
Crimea
