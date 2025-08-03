Russian cities under drone attack: explosions and fire at an oil refinery in Sochi (video)

On the night of Sunday, August 3, a number of Russian cities came under attack by unknown drones. As a result of the shelling, fires broke out. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels, Sochi Mayor Andriy Proshunin.

Details

Starting from approximately 00:20, information began to appear in public channels that drones had attacked the city of Voronezh. Initially, there were reports of two explosions, and later it became known about more than 10.

Russian Telegram channels also reported explosions in Sochi.

Explosions in Sochi, siren working, local residents report - the post says.

According to Russian media, residents reported that the Adler oil depot "Rosneft-Kubannefteprodukt" on Aviatsionnaya Street, which is located near the local airport, which reported a halt in operations, was on fire.

Later, Sochi Mayor Andriy Proshunin confirmed the fire at the oil depot.

I am with my deputies at the workplace. At the oil depot in the Adler district, a fuel tank caught fire. Debris again hit buildings in the garage cooperative on Aviatsionnaya - Proshunin's post says.

"Tonight, the city of Sochi was attacked by UAVs from the Kyiv regime," he added.

According to the Russian official, in the Adler district, drone debris hit a tank with oil products, which caused a fire.

As Russian media reported, passengers were evacuated to a bomb shelter at Sochi airport, some of them complaining about the lack of water.

Recall

On the night of August 2, explosions rang out in several Russian regions and in occupied Crimea. An oil refinery in Ryazan, Samara region, an oil depot in Feodosia, factories in Penza, and airfields were attacked. This happened against the backdrop of reports of a massive drone attack.