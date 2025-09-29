In occupied Feodosia, there is likely an impact on an oil depot: a column of black smoke was seen over the city

Black smoke is visible in Feodosia, occupied Crimea, in the area of the oil depot. Local channels report this, according to UNN.

Details

According to local Telegram channels, the causes are unknown. Earlier, a drone threat was announced over the peninsula.

Addendum

In addition, the information about explosions in Crimea was confirmed by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

Arrivals at the oil depot in Feodosia are being recorded in Crimea. It seems that fuel problems will only "improve" - wrote Andriushchenko.

