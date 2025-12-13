A series of explosions occurred in occupied Crimea

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
03:54 PM • 10015 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 14748 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 13939 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 14679 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 14112 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 11927 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 13295 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 14200 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 12698 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 13103 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
0.8m/s
77%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 12042 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 10440 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 18213 views
"Peace is not far off": Erdogan after meeting with Putin said he wants to talk to TrumpDecember 13, 12:45 PM • 5764 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhoto04:20 PM • 12018 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhoto04:20 PM • 12086 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 18285 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 25762 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 36163 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 58964 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Berlin
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 10486 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 12087 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 18544 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 53577 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 34887 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Mi-8

A series of explosions occurred in occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2376 views

Explosions were heard in Feodosia and the area of Cape Fiolent in occupied Crimea. The occupation authorities have not yet commented on this information.

A series of explosions occurred in occupied Crimea

A series of explosions occurred in occupied Crimea. According to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", there were loud noises in Feodosia, as well as in the area of Cape Fiolent, UNN reports.

A powerful explosion in the area of Cape Fiolent in Sevastopol, as well as a fighter jet flying over 

- writes "Crimean Wind" with reference to a subscriber.

Later, reports appeared about a series of explosions that occurred in Feodosia.

The occupation authorities are not currently commenting on the information.

"Ghosts" burned down An-26 transport aircraft and two radars in occupied Crimea - HUR12.12.25, 14:21 • 2640 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Feodosia
Crimea
Sevastopol