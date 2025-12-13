A series of explosions occurred in occupied Crimea. According to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", there were loud noises in Feodosia, as well as in the area of Cape Fiolent, UNN reports.

A powerful explosion in the area of Cape Fiolent in Sevastopol, as well as a fighter jet flying over - writes "Crimean Wind" with reference to a subscriber.

Later, reports appeared about a series of explosions that occurred in Feodosia.

The occupation authorities are not currently commenting on the information.

