"Ghosts" of the HUR in Crimea burned down another expensive target of the Muscovites - the An-26 transport aircraft and two radars, reports UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

According to intelligence, on December 10-11, 2025, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, there was another rumble: the invaders were preparing to take off on a multi-purpose military transport aircraft An-26 and had even started the engines, but the crew of the Russian occupiers was strictly forbidden to make an illegal flight by the masters of the special unit of the HUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine "Ghosts" - they struck filigree into the left turboprop.

As a result of another air raid on temporarily occupied Crimea, the HUR "Ghosts" also successfully hit two expensive radar systems - the 55Zh6M "Nebo-M" radar and the 64N6E radar hidden in a dome, which served as the "eyes" for enemy S-300/S-400 systems.

