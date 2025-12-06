$42.180.00
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 15898 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 18704 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 29296 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 40221 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 31986 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 58887 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 38026 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 36624 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 47111 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
The GUR's "Ghosts" eliminated a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The GUR's special unit "Ghosts" eliminated an enemy Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This happened on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlement of Svyatotroitske.

The GUR's "Ghosts" eliminated a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

On the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, soldiers of the GUR MO special unit "Ghosts" destroyed an enemy "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The GUR MO Ukraine special unit "Ghosts" tracked down the Russian air defense system and carried out a precise strike.

"Another expensive air defense system of the Russian invaders was burned in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast near the settlement of Svyatotroitske. The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine!" - the post says.

Recall

The GUR MO of Ukraine discovered networks of terminals for special secure communication of the Russian army along the front line and on the African continent. After using information from the terminals, the GUR decided to disclose their geolocation and destroy them.

Alla Kiosak

Technology
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Buk air defense system
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine