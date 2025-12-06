On the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, soldiers of the GUR MO special unit "Ghosts" destroyed an enemy "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The GUR MO Ukraine special unit "Ghosts" tracked down the Russian air defense system and carried out a precise strike.

"Another expensive air defense system of the Russian invaders was burned in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast near the settlement of Svyatotroitske. The armed struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine!" - the post says.

Recall

The GUR MO of Ukraine discovered networks of terminals for special secure communication of the Russian army along the front line and on the African continent. After using information from the terminals, the GUR decided to disclose their geolocation and destroy them.