General Staff confirmed the damage to the Saratov oil refinery, the oil terminal in Feodosia, and the occupiers' facilities in Donetsk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Saratov Oil Refinery, JSC "Morskoy Neftyanoy Terminal" in Feodosia in temporarily occupied Crimea, and a number of facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, writes UNN.

As part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of November 11, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Saratov Oil Refinery in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. (...) A series of explosions were recorded, after which a massive fire was observed in the target area. The results of the hits are being clarified - reported the General Staff.

As stated, the enterprise produces more than 20 types of petroleum products - gasoline, fuel oil, diesel fuel, vacuum gas oil, technical sulfur, etc.; it is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian occupation army.

JSC "Morskoy Neftyanoy Terminal" (Feodosia, TOT AR Crimea) was also hit. (...) Hits on tanks on the territory of the facility were recorded. The extent of the damage is being clarified - informed the General Staff.

As noted, this oil terminal is a key hub for supplying fuel and lubricants by sea to the Crimean peninsula and the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, a warehouse of material and technical supplies of Russian invaders in Donetsk and a concentration of manpower in the Ocheretyne area were hit. Attack UAVs reached the target areas. The results are being clarified - indicated the General Staff.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - the message emphasizes.

