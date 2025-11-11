Unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov - Media

On the night of Tuesday, November 11, unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that a large-scale fire broke out at the enterprise.

Saratov night cartoons. The commotion at four in the morning, that's what they wanted so much. They didn't expect us, but we came anyway - it is said in one of the messages.

Reference

Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in Russia. It is part of the Rosneft oil company. As of 2023, the volume of oil refining was 4.8 million tons. The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

Recall

On the night of November 3, drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia. Explosions and sounds of air defense operations were heard by residents of Saratov and Engels.

General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region