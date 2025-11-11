Unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov - Media

$41.980.11
November 10, 06:35 PM • 33837 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 52746 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 73821 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 81175 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 64768 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 53560 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 96538 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 43680 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 47926 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 40707 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
US strikes drug cartel vessels in Pacific: six deadNovember 10, 04:50 PM • 21305 views
Man attacked woman on monastery grounds near Kyiv: assailant detainedVideoNovember 10, 05:00 PM • 20015 views
"Gift for Putin": Ukraine will receive not one, but two "Flamingo" missiles from Czech volunteersNovember 10, 05:14 PM • 17441 views
Schedules have already become smaller, work is underway to minimize them - Ministry of EnergyNovember 10, 05:28 PM • 13983 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense09:39 PM • 19359 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 47156 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 73829 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 40318 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 81182 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 96542 views
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 37233 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 93340 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 100729 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 146562 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 214536 views
Unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3432 views

On the night of Tuesday, November 11, unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov. A large-scale fire broke out at the enterprise.

Unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov - Media

On the night of Tuesday, November 11, unknown drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that a large-scale fire broke out at the enterprise.

Saratov night cartoons. The commotion at four in the morning, that's what they wanted so much. They didn't expect us, but we came anyway

- it is said in one of the messages.

Reference

Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the oldest oil refining enterprises in Russia. It is part of the Rosneft oil company. As of 2023, the volume of oil refining was 4.8 million tons. The enterprise is involved in meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

Recall

On the night of November 3, drones attacked an oil refinery in Saratov, Russia. Explosions and sounds of air defense operations were heard by residents of Saratov and Engels.

General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region03.11.25, 10:49 • 41181 view

War in Ukraine