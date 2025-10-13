$41.600.10
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 8184 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideo
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 16400 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 14160 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
06:07 AM • 13010 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
04:29 AM • 17974 views
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
October 12, 05:52 PM • 34591 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
October 12, 04:23 PM • 43005 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 66187 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 37080 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiers
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8198 views

On the night of October 13, SBU and SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine drones attacked facilities in occupied Crimea. Five tanks of the oil terminal in Feodosia and the Kafa and Simferopol power substations were hit.

Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substations

On the night of October 13, in temporarily occupied Crimea, drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" together with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a number of strategic facilities of the Russian Federation, including a power substation and several power substations. This was reported to a UNN journalist by sources in the SBU.

Details

According to sources, the drones hit at least five tanks on the territory of the Feodosia Sea Oil Terminal. As a result, a large-scale fire broke out, which the occupiers have not been able to extinguish for several hours. Columns of thick smoke rise over the city, and locals report explosions in the terminal area.

Energy infrastructure damaged

Attacks were also carried out on the 220 kV "Kafa" substation in Feodosia, which is part of the so-called "Russia-Crimea" energy bridge. According to preliminary information, power transformers, a switchgear, a control room, and automatic protection systems were damaged. Voltage fluctuations and power outages are already being recorded in the occupied part of the peninsula.

Explosions in Simferopol

In addition, a series of powerful explosions occurred at the 330 kV "Simferopol" substation, where a fire was also recorded. Local Telegram channels report a partial power outage in the vicinity of the city.

The SBU continues to systematically reduce the enemy's military, logistical, and economic capacity to wage war against Ukraine. Our technical capabilities allow us to arrange "cotton" both in the temporarily occupied territories and deep in the rear of the Russian Federation. This work will continue 

– a source in the SBU reported.

SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source11.10.25, 15:10 • 42985 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Security Service of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Feodosia
Simferopol
Crimea
Ukraine