Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substations

On the night of October 13, in temporarily occupied Crimea, drones of the SBU's Special Operations Center "A" together with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a number of strategic facilities of the Russian Federation, including a power substation and several power substations. This was reported to a UNN journalist by sources in the SBU.

Details

According to sources, the drones hit at least five tanks on the territory of the Feodosia Sea Oil Terminal. As a result, a large-scale fire broke out, which the occupiers have not been able to extinguish for several hours. Columns of thick smoke rise over the city, and locals report explosions in the terminal area.

Energy infrastructure damaged

Attacks were also carried out on the 220 kV "Kafa" substation in Feodosia, which is part of the so-called "Russia-Crimea" energy bridge. According to preliminary information, power transformers, a switchgear, a control room, and automatic protection systems were damaged. Voltage fluctuations and power outages are already being recorded in the occupied part of the peninsula.

Explosions in Simferopol

In addition, a series of powerful explosions occurred at the 330 kV "Simferopol" substation, where a fire was also recorded. Local Telegram channels report a partial power outage in the vicinity of the city.

The SBU continues to systematically reduce the enemy's military, logistical, and economic capacity to wage war against Ukraine. Our technical capabilities allow us to arrange "cotton" both in the temporarily occupied territories and deep in the rear of the Russian Federation. This work will continue – a source in the SBU reported.

