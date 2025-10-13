Oil depot on fire again in temporarily occupied Feodosia - media

$41.510.00
48.210.00
ukenru
October 12, 05:52 PM • 14469 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to GeorgiaPhoto
October 12, 04:23 PM • 22527 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 32908 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 24708 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiersVideo
October 11, 04:00 PM • 85039 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM • 100304 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM • 52670 views
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM • 52957 views
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM • 41604 views
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM • 30895 views
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3.7m/s
81%
748mm
Popular news
Dozens killed, crossings closed after night battles on Pakistan-Afghanistan border - ReutersOctober 12, 03:57 PM • 3174 views
US Ambassador to Israel mocked British minister over statement on London's role in Gaza dealVideoOctober 12, 04:08 PM • 10441 views
Cameroon Elections: World's Oldest President Plans to Rule Until 100 – ReutersOctober 12, 04:42 PM • 9264 views
Pro-Palestinian protest in Bern, Switzerland, escalates into riots: 18 police officers injuredOctober 12, 05:39 PM • 7764 views
Trump called for an investigation into the 2019 "Ukrainian impeachment"October 12, 06:21 PM • 3110 views
Publications
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 32908 views
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideoOctober 11, 04:00 PM • 85039 views
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know October 11, 02:06 PM • 100304 views
Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch itOctober 11, 08:00 AM • 45770 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 81444 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
J. D. Vance
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Israel
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 22157 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 53320 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 57468 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 59102 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 125109 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fox News
Nord Stream
Facebook
Financial Times

Oil depot on fire again in temporarily occupied Feodosia - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

In the temporarily occupied Feodosia, an oil depot was attacked on the night of October 13, causing a fire. The so-called "head" of Crimea, Aksyonov, confirmed the attack, stating that more than 20 drones were shot down.

Oil depot on fire again in temporarily occupied Feodosia - media

In the temporarily occupied Feodosia, an oil depot was attacked on the night of Monday, October 13. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that after the explosions, a fire broke out at the facility.

Emerald sky in Feodosia, oil depot is burning

- reads one of the messages.

The so-called "head" of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, confirmed the attack of an unknown UAV on the oil depot.

All relevant services are already working on site. Previously, more than 20 drones were shot down by air defense forces

- Aksyonov wrote.

Recall

Last week, the largest oil terminal in Crimea, which was previously attacked by Ukrainian UAVs, burned for two days in Feodosia. The smoke from the fire stretched for 12 kilometers.

Drones attacked an oil depot in Feodosia and the Saki airfield in Crimea06.10.25, 04:24 • 4994 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Events
Feodosia
Crimea