Oil depot on fire again in temporarily occupied Feodosia - media
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied Feodosia, an oil depot was attacked on the night of October 13, causing a fire. The so-called "head" of Crimea, Aksyonov, confirmed the attack, stating that more than 20 drones were shot down.
In the temporarily occupied Feodosia, an oil depot was attacked on the night of Monday, October 13. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.
It is noted that after the explosions, a fire broke out at the facility.
Emerald sky in Feodosia, oil depot is burning
The so-called "head" of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, confirmed the attack of an unknown UAV on the oil depot.
All relevant services are already working on site. Previously, more than 20 drones were shot down by air defense forces
Last week, the largest oil terminal in Crimea, which was previously attacked by Ukrainian UAVs, burned for two days in Feodosia. The smoke from the fire stretched for 12 kilometers.
