Over two thousand children received quality recreation thanks to the "eHealth" project

Within the framework of the "eHealth" program, more than two thousand children from large families, children with disabilities, and internally displaced children visited health camps and significantly improved their physical and psychological condition. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

On September 25, 2025, during a government meeting, the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, Denys Uliutin, presented the results of the implementation of the experimental "eHealth" project for 2024.

Within the framework of the program, 2,280 children from large families, children with disabilities, and internally displaced children used the services of children's health camps and significantly improved their physical and psychological condition.

We strive for every child in Ukraine to have access to quality social support. The experimental project showed that the "money follows the child" approach creates healthy competition among institutions and allows parents to independently choose the best conditions for their children. - emphasized Denys Uliutin.

In 2024, 17 health and recreation facilities located in Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv regions, and other regions participated in the program. This made it possible to expand the geography of recreation and involve more children who need special social attention.

"During the project's implementation, technical solutions were developed that will simplify the procedure for obtaining the service, make it more convenient for parents, and improve the quality of institutions' work in the future," the agency reported.

