Over two thousand children received quality recreation thanks to the "eHealth" project

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
September 26, 02:33 PM • 25371 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 48328 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 23119 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 23186 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 25143 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 22732 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 39372 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 43042 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 46996 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 29243 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0.6m/s
85%
762mm
Popular news
Denmark to provide Ukraine with an additional aid package of 400 million euros - Ministry of Defense of the countrySeptember 26, 05:42 PM • 4380 views
Belarus deployed Russian Oreshnik missile systems on its territory: Ukraine's reaction was swiftSeptember 26, 06:02 PM • 5304 views
Ukraine is completing the "forest" reform: what changes await "Forests of Ukraine"September 26, 09:25 PM • 6756 views
Associate professor of Odesa University coordinated Russian attacks and recruited Ukrainian Armed Forces personnelPhoto10:52 PM • 8796 views
Fuel stations begin to close in the temporarily occupied territories - CNS12:17 AM • 3278 views
Publications
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 48320 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 30664 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 39371 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 43042 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 46995 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Péter Szijjártó
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
State Border of Ukraine
Denmark
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 25371 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 29031 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 34673 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 37329 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 45079 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
James Webb Space Telescope
The New York Times
Facebook

Over two thousand children received quality recreation thanks to the "eHealth" project

Kyiv • UNN

 • 428 views

The Ministry of Social Policy reported that 2,280 children from large families, with disabilities, and IDPs received health benefits under the "eHealth" program in 2024. The project allowed parents to choose the best conditions for their children, involving 17 institutions in various regions.

Over two thousand children received quality recreation thanks to the "eHealth" project

Within the framework of the "eHealth" program, more than two thousand children from large families, children with disabilities, and internally displaced children visited health camps and significantly improved their physical and psychological condition. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

On September 25, 2025, during a government meeting, the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine, Denys Uliutin, presented the results of the implementation of the experimental "eHealth" project for 2024.

Within the framework of the program, 2,280 children from large families, children with disabilities, and internally displaced children used the services of children's health camps and significantly improved their physical and psychological condition.

We strive for every child in Ukraine to have access to quality social support. The experimental project showed that the "money follows the child" approach creates healthy competition among institutions and allows parents to independently choose the best conditions for their children.

- emphasized Denys Uliutin.

In 2024, 17 health and recreation facilities located in Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv regions, and other regions participated in the program. This made it possible to expand the geography of recreation and involve more children who need special social attention.

"During the project's implementation, technical solutions were developed that will simplify the procedure for obtaining the service, make it more convenient for parents, and improve the quality of institutions' work in the future," the agency reported.

Recall

The "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange in August provided UAH 418,000 for the rehabilitation of 17 children with serious diagnoses. The children underwent courses in 9 specialized centers across the country.

In 2026, twice as much is allocated to support children and families than in the current year - Ministry of Social Policy19.09.25, 12:10 • 5676 views

Vita Zelenetska

Health
Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
charity
Ukraine