In 2026, twice as much is allocated to support children and families than in the current year - Ministry of Social Policy

Exclusive
11:23 AM • 120 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
10:27 AM • 8420 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today
08:43 AM • 22573 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 38352 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 40502 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 62694 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 43299 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51332 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 75983 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 29332 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
Publications
Exclusives
"Putin's theory of victory": Russian command confirms belief in success in war of attrition - ISW
SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shown
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launched
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnesses
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 110 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
06:26 AM • 38340 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 75980 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own front
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debut
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advises
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to Europe
In 2026, twice as much is allocated to support children and families than in the current year - Ministry of Social Policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

Minister of Social Policy Denys Uliutin presented the draft budget for 2026, where social spending will increase by 11%. In particular, payments for childbirth will increase to UAH 50,000 and monthly payments during the first year.

In 2026, twice as much is allocated to support children and families than in the current year - Ministry of Social Policy

Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Denys Uliutin presented the draft budget for 2026 for the social sphere during the question hour to the government. He noted that supporting people will remain a state priority even during the war, and social spending will increase by 11% compared to the current year. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Beyond defense spending, the social protection of our citizens remains the state's highest priority

– said Uliutin.

According to him, UAH 467 billion is provided for the social sphere in 2026.

In particular, almost UAH 251 billion will go to pensions, including indexations and surcharges. UAH 103 billion is provided for social protection of citizens in difficult life circumstances, including support for internally displaced persons, payments for mortgage compensation, electricity payments, and the construction or reconstruction of housing for temporary residence.

According to the minister, the government will pay special attention to families and children.

In 2026, UAH 53 billion is provided for the support of children and families, which is twice as much as in the current year. This is the introduction of new measures to support families with children and to stimulate the birth rate – this is an increase to UAH 50,000 in one-time payments, as well as an increase in monthly payments during the first year (after the birth of a child – ed.)

– the minister said.

In addition, funding is provided for children's health and recreation, the development of family forms of upbringing, and additional payments for children with disabilities.

Support for people with disabilities, as Uliutin reported, also remains in focus.

This is an amount of almost UAH 9 billion, which is provided for next year, or an increase of 30% compared to the current budget. This includes the provision of assistive devices, rehabilitation services, payment of the social component, and early intervention services

- Uliutin's report states.

UAH 2.1 billion is provided for the development of the social services system, including the purchase of social services.

Recall

During a meeting with the World Bank's Director of Operations, Ukraine reported on the main priorities of the State Budget for 2026 – defense and social stability.

The subsistence minimum in Ukraine, which today is 3209 hryvnias, will be revised. This was announced by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko during the question hour to the government.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEconomyFinance
Electricity
Serhiy Marchenko
World Bank
Ukraine