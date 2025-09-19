In 2026, twice as much is allocated to support children and families than in the current year - Ministry of Social Policy

Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Denys Uliutin presented the draft budget for 2026 for the social sphere during the question hour to the government. He noted that supporting people will remain a state priority even during the war, and social spending will increase by 11% compared to the current year. This is reported by UNN.

Beyond defense spending, the social protection of our citizens remains the state's highest priority – said Uliutin.

According to him, UAH 467 billion is provided for the social sphere in 2026.

In particular, almost UAH 251 billion will go to pensions, including indexations and surcharges. UAH 103 billion is provided for social protection of citizens in difficult life circumstances, including support for internally displaced persons, payments for mortgage compensation, electricity payments, and the construction or reconstruction of housing for temporary residence.

According to the minister, the government will pay special attention to families and children.

In 2026, UAH 53 billion is provided for the support of children and families, which is twice as much as in the current year. This is the introduction of new measures to support families with children and to stimulate the birth rate – this is an increase to UAH 50,000 in one-time payments, as well as an increase in monthly payments during the first year (after the birth of a child – ed.) – the minister said.

In addition, funding is provided for children's health and recreation, the development of family forms of upbringing, and additional payments for children with disabilities.

Support for people with disabilities, as Uliutin reported, also remains in focus.

This is an amount of almost UAH 9 billion, which is provided for next year, or an increase of 30% compared to the current budget. This includes the provision of assistive devices, rehabilitation services, payment of the social component, and early intervention services - Uliutin's report states.

UAH 2.1 billion is provided for the development of the social services system, including the purchase of social services.

