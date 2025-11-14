Law enforcement officers served Chernyshov with a motion to choose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody

NABU and SAP served a petition to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention, who, according to the investigation, was among the visitors of the so-called "laundry" - a place where money obtained by criminal means was legalized. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NABU press service.

Details

According to UNN sources, the former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov is being referred to.

NABU and SAP served a petition to the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention. According to the investigation, the former official was among the visitors of the so-called "laundry" - a place where money obtained by criminal means was legalized. This object was under the control of the head of the criminal organization exposed by NABU and SAP the day before - the message says.

Detectives documented the transfer of more than 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash to the suspect and his authorized person.

Qualification: Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal enrichment).

Recall

NABU and SAP documented how members of a criminal organization transferred funds to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. In total, the transfer of 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash was recorded.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was informed of suspicion of illegal enrichment.