Law enforcement officers served Chernyshov with a motion to choose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
06:09 PM • 12106 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
04:09 PM • 20625 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 20616 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 19344 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 17920 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 15197 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 34958 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 28342 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 51351 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30942 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ihnat spoke about "Zircon" in the sky over Sumy regionNovember 14, 11:28 AM • 12253 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been foundNovember 14, 11:47 AM • 16936 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 26515 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 15193 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema04:53 PM • 8282 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 34961 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 28344 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 26557 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 51352 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 280508 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Ihor Klymenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
United States
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema04:53 PM • 8342 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 34952 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 15225 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 33116 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 84442 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat

Law enforcement officers served Chernyshov with a motion to choose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

NABU and SAP served former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov with a motion to choose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody. He is suspected of illicit enrichment of over $1.2 million and almost €100,000.

Law enforcement officers served Chernyshov with a motion to choose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of custody

NABU and SAP served a petition to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention, who, according to the investigation, was among the visitors of the so-called "laundry" - a place where money obtained by criminal means was legalized. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NABU press service.

Details

According to UNN sources, the former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov is being referred to.

NABU and SAP served a petition to the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention. According to the investigation, the former official was among the visitors of the so-called "laundry" - a place where money obtained by criminal means was legalized. This object was under the control of the head of the criminal organization exposed by NABU and SAP the day before

- the message says.

Detectives documented the transfer of more than 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash to the suspect and his authorized person.

Qualification: Art. 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal enrichment).

Recall

NABU and SAP documented how members of a criminal organization transferred funds to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. In total, the transfer of 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash was recorded.

Former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was informed of suspicion of illegal enrichment. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine
Oleksiy Chernyshov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine