HACC extended the procedural obligations of ex-minister Chernyshov

Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office commented on Vance's statement about achieving peace in six months
Polish President vetoed the law on aid to Ukrainians: what he proposes
Norway to allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilities
Which cars have the best seats - new research
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumn
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
HACC extended the procedural obligations of ex-minister Chernyshov

Kyiv • UNN

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the procedural obligations of ex-minister Chernyshov for two months. He is suspected of abuse of office and receiving undue benefits.

HACC extended the procedural obligations of ex-minister Chernyshov

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the term of procedural obligations for the Minister of National Unity, Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of power and illicit enrichment, for two months. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court session.

Details

The court extended the term of procedural obligations for former Minister of National Unity Chernyshov for two months.

He must fulfill a number of obligations:

  • appear upon request before the detective, prosecutor, and court;
    • report changes of residence and place of work;
      • not leave Ukraine without permission, surrender passports for foreign travel for safekeeping;
        • refrain from communicating with other suspects and witnesses in the case.

          Recall

          On June 24, Chernyshov, after a visit to NABU, announced that he had received a notice of suspicion. Subsequently, SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of power and receiving a bribe of a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

          At the end of June, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of 120 million hryvnias.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

