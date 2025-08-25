HACC extended the procedural obligations of ex-minister Chernyshov
The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the procedural obligations of ex-minister Chernyshov for two months. He is suspected of abuse of office and receiving undue benefits.
Details
The court extended the term of procedural obligations for former Minister of National Unity Chernyshov for two months.
He must fulfill a number of obligations:
- appear upon request before the detective, prosecutor, and court;
- report changes of residence and place of work;
- not leave Ukraine without permission, surrender passports for foreign travel for safekeeping;
- refrain from communicating with other suspects and witnesses in the case.
Recall
On June 24, Chernyshov, after a visit to NABU, announced that he had received a notice of suspicion. Subsequently, SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of power and receiving a bribe of a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.
At the end of June, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of 120 million hryvnias.