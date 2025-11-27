Spanish Supreme Court detains former transport minister over corruption scandal

The Supreme Court of Spain has ruled to take into custody former Minister of Transport José Luis Ábalos, a figure in a large-scale corruption case that has been undermining the position of Pedro Sánchez's government for several months. The judges point to the existence of a risk of flight by the official, who previously held a high position in the Socialist Party. This is stated in the Reuters material, writes UNN.

Details

According to the ruling cited by Reuters, Ábalos must be held in custody because the court "sees a risk of an attempt to evade justice." Last week, the anti-corruption prosecutor's office announced that it would demand a 24-year prison sentence for him.

The investigation believes that Ábalos, his former assistant Koldo García, and a businessman connected to them falsified state contracts for the supply of medical goods, including masks, during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was during that period that Ábalos was a member of the government.

Despite the accusations, both Ábalos and García deny any wrongdoing and insist on their innocence.

