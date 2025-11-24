Spanish Attorney General resigns after Supreme Court ruling

$42.270.11
02:30 PM • 3192 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 9002 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15820 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17814 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 13755 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 12597 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 10939 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9206 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 10262 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 11244 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
Popular news
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27688 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23776 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns detailsNovember 24, 08:21 AM • 18468 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 18047 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – Sadovyi10:55 AM • 10309 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15820 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17814 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 39013 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 64710 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 142215 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Lviv
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23814 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27721 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 41317 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 51780 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 53392 views
Spanish Attorney General resigns after Supreme Court ruling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

Álvaro García Ortiz announced his resignation after the Supreme Court found him guilty of disclosing confidential information. He is stepping down before his disqualification is officially formalized to protect the Spanish Public Prosecutor's Office.

Spanish Attorney General resigns after Supreme Court ruling
Photo: Reuters

Spanish Attorney General Álvaro García Ortiz has announced his resignation after the Supreme Court found him guilty of disclosing confidential information and ruled for a two-year disqualification and a fine. This was reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

Details

Álvaro García Ortiz announced his resignation after the verdict handed down last week by the Supreme Court. He sent his decision in a letter to Justice Minister Félix Bolaños, noting that he was leaving his post before the official disqualification – out of "deep respect" for judicial decisions and an "unwavering desire to protect the Spanish Public Prosecutor's Office."

Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – Zelenskyy18.11.25, 21:06 • 53338 views

He emphasized that although the decision "directly stems from the announced ruling," he is leaving his post with the conviction that he served the institution "with a calling for public service, a sense of duty, and institutional loyalty."

The resignation will take effect after approval by the Council of Ministers – expected on Tuesday – and publication in the Official State Gazette. Formally, Ortiz could have remained in office until the full text of the verdict was announced, but he decided to preempt his departure in accordance with Article 31.1(a) of the Organic Statute of the Public Prosecutor's Office, which allows for leaving office at one's own will.

Spanish court orders Meta to pay over $550 million for unfair competition: details20.11.25, 13:15 • 3892 views

Now the government will have to appoint a new attorney general – the fourth since Pedro Sánchez came to power in 2018. Before Ortiz, the position was held by María José Segarra and Dolores Delgado, who also resigned, but due to health problems.

Former Valencia leader questioned over deadly floods in Spain17.11.25, 19:04 • 5875 views

Stepan Haftko

