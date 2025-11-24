Spanish Attorney General resigns after Supreme Court ruling

Photo: Reuters

Spanish Attorney General Álvaro García Ortiz has announced his resignation after the Supreme Court found him guilty of disclosing confidential information and ruled for a two-year disqualification and a fine. This was reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

Details

Álvaro García Ortiz announced his resignation after the verdict handed down last week by the Supreme Court. He sent his decision in a letter to Justice Minister Félix Bolaños, noting that he was leaving his post before the official disqualification – out of "deep respect" for judicial decisions and an "unwavering desire to protect the Spanish Public Prosecutor's Office."

He emphasized that although the decision "directly stems from the announced ruling," he is leaving his post with the conviction that he served the institution "with a calling for public service, a sense of duty, and institutional loyalty."

The resignation will take effect after approval by the Council of Ministers – expected on Tuesday – and publication in the Official State Gazette. Formally, Ortiz could have remained in office until the full text of the verdict was announced, but he decided to preempt his departure in accordance with Article 31.1(a) of the Organic Statute of the Public Prosecutor's Office, which allows for leaving office at one's own will.

Now the government will have to appoint a new attorney general – the fourth since Pedro Sánchez came to power in 2018. Before Ortiz, the position was held by María José Segarra and Dolores Delgado, who also resigned, but due to health problems.

