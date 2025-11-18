$42.070.02
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – Zelenskyy
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7146 views

Spain will provide Ukraine with annual support of 1 billion euros as part of a bilateral security agreement. A new defense package of 300 million euros and economic aid of 200 million euros have also been allocated.

Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the results of his meeting with the Prime Minister of Spain, emphasizing the achievement of key agreements in the defense and economic spheres. In particular, Spain confirmed its readiness to provide Ukraine with annual support of one billion euros within the framework of a bilateral security agreement, and also allocated new financial and defense packages. Zelenskyy wrote about this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the President's message on the Telegram channel, significant attention during the meeting was paid to defense cooperation. In addition to the guaranteed annual support of 1 billion euros, Spain is providing a new defense aid package of 300 million euros, which, in particular, includes missiles for air defense systems.

In addition to direct military assistance, additional financial mechanisms were agreed upon:

  • PURL: Spain is ready to contribute 100 million euros to the PURL program, the funds of which are directed to the purchase of missiles for Ukrainian air defense.
    • Economic package: Ukraine will be provided with an economic package of 200 million euros, part of which is intended to support the energy sector affected by Russian strikes.
      • SAFE program: An additional over 200 million euros will be directed through the SAFE program for joint defense work.

        President Zelenskyy thanked Spain for its "principled support" and called these agreements "a tangible and correct example for other European states."

        The total volume of the package is 300 million euros, and this will significantly help. I thank Spain, Pedro Sánchez, for supporting Ukraine, our people, our independence since the beginning of the full-scale war. And this is principled support 

        - Zelenskyy summarized.

        Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine18.11.25, 16:05 • 22951 view

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        State budget
        Energy
        Social network
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Power outage
        Blackout
        Electricity
        Pedro Sánchez
        Spain
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine