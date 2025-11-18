Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and King Felipe VI of Spain

Spain has announced a significant financial package of approximately 1 billion euros, which will be directed towards the purchase of American military equipment for Ukraine's needs. This was announced by Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Madrid. This is reported by UNN with reference to El Pais.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as part of his European tour, arrived in Spain on an official visit aimed at strengthening military support to counter Russian aggression. He arrived in Madrid from France and Greece.

As stated by Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, Spain will contribute approximately 1 billion euros through the PURL mechanism to finance the purchase of military equipment from the United States, intended for use by the Ukrainian army. Additionally, Spain will continue to fund non-lethal aid, such as generators, to support Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

Zelenskyy's visit program, which began with a meeting in Congress, includes negotiations with representatives of the Spanish arms industry, an audience with King Felipe VI, and a meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. It is expected that with Sánchez, the president will finalize the agreement on Spain's payment for American weapons.

After Spain, President Zelenskyy plans to visit Turkey to "intensify negotiations" with Moscow.

