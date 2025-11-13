$42.040.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

EU Court supports amnesty for Catalan separatists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 702 views

Dean Spielmann, an advisor to the EU's Supreme Court, stated that the Spanish amnesty law for participants in the Catalan separatist movement does not contradict EU law. This decision supported the government of Pedro Sánchez, which relied on the law to maintain power.

EU Court supports amnesty for Catalan separatists

Adviser to the European Union's Supreme Court, Dean Spielmann, stated that the Spanish amnesty law for participants in the Catalan separatist movement does not contradict EU law and is part of a political reconciliation process. This decision became a significant support for Pedro Sánchez's government, which relied on the law to retain power. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Spielmann's recommendation, which EU judges usually take into account, effectively legitimizes the Spanish amnesty, adopted by parliament last year. The law was the result of agreements between Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's Socialist Party and Catalan separatist forces – these very votes allowed Sánchez to form a government in 2023, despite resistance from the conservative opposition.

Catalan party "Junts" leaves Sanchez's coalition over unfulfilled promises27.10.25, 17:37 • 4137 views

The amnesty covers more than 300 people involved in the Catalan separatist movement since 2011, including events surrounding the 2017 referendum.

Catalonia (dark green) within Spain (light green)
Catalonia (dark green) within Spain (light green)

It appears to have been adopted in a genuine context of political and social reconciliation and is not a self-amnesty

— Spielmann noted.

Spanish Justice Minister Félix Bolaños called the prosecutor's conclusions a confirmation of the law's compliance with EU norms: "We are very pleased with the Attorney General's conclusions, as he states that the amnesty law complies with European law."

Spain's Supreme Court opens terrorism case against former Catalan head Carles Puigdemont29.02.24, 19:49 • 34071 view

Spielmann also emphasized that applying the amnesty to embezzlement cases does not contradict European law. This could help former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who is in exile in Belgium.

Carles Puigdemont
Carles Puigdemont

Despite this, the Spanish judge in his case insists that the amnesty does not cover charges of embezzling about 5 million euros spent on organizing the illegal referendum.

Former head of Catalonia Puigdemont suddenly returned to Barcelona: what is known08.08.24, 17:03 • 26983 views

Puigdemont, who denies the charges, has already welcomed Spielmann's recommendation, stating that it exposed a "strategy of delay and manipulation" aimed at blocking the law's effect. His party, Junts, recently withdrew its support for Sánchez's government, accusing it of delaying the implementation of the amnesty, which further complicated the work of the left-wing coalition in parliament.

Recall

In June, the Constitutional Court of Spain confirmed the legality of the 2017 amnesty for Catalan separatists. This decision allowed Pedro Sánchez to retain the post of prime minister.

Stepan Haftko

