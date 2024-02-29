Spain's Supreme Court opens terrorism case against former Catalan head Carles Puigdemont

Spain's Supreme Court has announced the opening of an investigation into Catalan independence leader Carles Puigdemont, now living in exile in Belgium, on charges of "terrorism" related to rallies held by a separatist group called Tsunami Democràtic in 2019.

This was reported by UNN citing El Mundo and Publico.

Details

The Criminal Chamber of the Spanish Supreme Court unanimously agreed to open a case to investigate and, if necessary, prosecute former Catalan Generalitat President Carles Puccdemont, currently a member of the European Parliament, and Catalan Member of Parliament Ruben Wagensberg for terrorist offenses in connection with the facts investigated in the "Democratic Tsunami" case.

The announcement of the investigation came as the Spanish government, Puigdemont's party are negotiating an amnesty law for separatists involved in the 2017 attempted secession of Catalonia, one of the worst political crises in modern Spain.

Carles Puigdemont reacted to the discovery in the Supreme Court by ridiculing the judgment.

I think all I need now is a secret account in Panama - said the former president of the Generalitat who is a fugitive from Spanish justice.

Don't let reality ruin a good prosecution - He added.

The magistrate of the National Trial Chamber, which investigates terrorism-related offenses, asked the court to act on "evidence that it believes confirms the participation" of Puigdemont and Wagensberg "in the events under investigation.

The Court has no doubt that the facts imputed to Tsunami's Democratic platform are "included in the crime of terrorism" and includes at least a dozen street terrorism convictions, which solidifies its doctrine for that offense. - writes publico.es.

Recall

November 2023, Spain's parliament on Wednesday began debating a new term for the country's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose offer of amnesty to Catalan separatists in exchange for support sparked protests.

