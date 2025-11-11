$41.960.02
04:14 PM
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
12:30 PM
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Publications
Exclusives
02:28 PM
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov

Kyiv • UNN

 7268 views

NABU and SAP documented the transfer of 1.2 million dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash to the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. The last 500 thousand dollars were transferred to Chernyshov's wife after he became a suspect.

Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov

NABU and SAP documented how members of a criminal organization transferred funds to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. In total, the transfer of 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash was recorded, UNN reports.

NABU and SAP documented how members of a criminal organization transferred funds to the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, who was referred to as Che Guevara in internal communications. In total, the transfer of 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash was recorded - directly in the office or in a medical clinic belonging to one of the members of the criminal organization.

- the SAP statement says.

According to UNN sources, it is about the former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Let's add

According to law enforcement officers, the last amount - 500 thousand dollars - was transferred to Che Guevara's wife after he himself became a suspect of NABU and SAP in corruption crimes.

Context

On November 10, NABU and SAP conducted searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Amid the searches, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Recall

On June 24, Chernyshov, after a visit to NABU, announced that he had received a suspicion. Subsequently, SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a precautionary measure for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of a bail of 120 million hryvnias.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine
Oleksiy Chernyshov
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine