Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov

NABU and SAP documented how members of a criminal organization transferred funds to the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, who was referred to as Che Guevara in internal communications. In total, the transfer of 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash was recorded - directly in the office or in a medical clinic belonging to one of the members of the criminal organization. - the SAP statement says.

According to UNN sources, it is about the former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov.

According to law enforcement officers, the last amount - 500 thousand dollars - was transferred to Che Guevara's wife after he himself became a suspect of NABU and SAP in corruption crimes.

On November 10, NABU and SAP conducted searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEC "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Amid the searches, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.

On June 24, Chernyshov, after a visit to NABU, announced that he had received a suspicion. Subsequently, SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a precautionary measure for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of a bail of 120 million hryvnias.