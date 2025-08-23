The Ministry of Social Policy and Unity is developing a strategy for the return of Ukrainians

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 20641 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 20482 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 21601 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 14350 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 36315 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 30236 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 27040 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25173 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24693 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13857 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.8m/s
46%
744mm
Popular news
MiG-29 pilot Serhiy Bondar died after completing a combat missionAugust 23, 04:55 AM • 10684 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 19140 views
Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequencesPhotoVideoAugust 23, 07:59 AM • 10325 views
Morning Russian attack on Kyiv: police showed downed dronePhoto09:13 AM • 7308 views
China expressed readiness to send troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission - media09:52 AM • 10856 views
Publications
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 20642 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 19216 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 21602 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 24443 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 36316 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 27041 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 17253 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 19197 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 21935 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 29528 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
United States dollar
Euro
KAB-500
KAB-250

The Ministry of Social Policy and Unity is developing a strategy for the return of Ukrainians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity is developing a strategy for the return of Ukrainians from abroad. To this end, social support is being created, encompassing security, economy, culture, and social services. Unity Centers are also being opened abroad.

The Ministry of Social Policy and Unity is developing a strategy for the return of Ukrainians

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity is developing a strategy for the return of Ukrainians from abroad. To bring people back, certain social support needs to be created. This was announced by the Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity, Denys Uliutin, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

To bring people back to Ukraine, here in the country, we must create certain social support for them, something that will enable them to return. What do people usually need? It's a security situation, it's the economic part - work, employment. Also, it's the cultural part, social services. We are currently working on developing a strategy for the return of Ukrainians. Therefore, all these areas must be clearly defined so that they have a place to return to.

- Uliutin said.

Uliutin noted that the ministry understands that the security situation currently does not allow people to think about returning right now.

The government supported the resolution on the development of the network of Unity Centers for Ukrainians abroad14.07.25, 18:24 • 7544 views

We understand that the gap between us and them is starting to widen. For this, we are creating Unity Centers abroad. Currently, four agreements have already been signed directly - these are the Czech Republic, Germany, France, Spain, where we will open Unity Centers. These are centers of Ukrainian identity, cultural unity, educational unity, these are centers of activity for Ukrainians abroad. This is what we will do so that they feel that we need them.

- Uliutin said.

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad21.08.25, 13:22 • 50880 views

Addition

In January 2025, the Ministry of National Unity reported that Ukraine would not apply any coercive measures to bring Ukrainians home. At that time, it was reported that there were 20-25 million Ukrainians abroad, and approximately 32 million in Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsOur people abroad
Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
France
Czech Republic
Spain
Germany
Ukraine