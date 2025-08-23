The Ministry of Social Policy and Unity is developing a strategy for the return of Ukrainians

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family, and Unity is developing a strategy for the return of Ukrainians from abroad. To bring people back, certain social support needs to be created. This was announced by the Minister of Social Policy, Family, and Unity, Denys Uliutin, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

To bring people back to Ukraine, here in the country, we must create certain social support for them, something that will enable them to return. What do people usually need? It's a security situation, it's the economic part - work, employment. Also, it's the cultural part, social services. We are currently working on developing a strategy for the return of Ukrainians. Therefore, all these areas must be clearly defined so that they have a place to return to. - Uliutin said.

Uliutin noted that the ministry understands that the security situation currently does not allow people to think about returning right now.

The government supported the resolution on the development of the network of Unity Centers for Ukrainians abroad

We understand that the gap between us and them is starting to widen. For this, we are creating Unity Centers abroad. Currently, four agreements have already been signed directly - these are the Czech Republic, Germany, France, Spain, where we will open Unity Centers. These are centers of Ukrainian identity, cultural unity, educational unity, these are centers of activity for Ukrainians abroad. This is what we will do so that they feel that we need them. - Uliutin said.

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad

In January 2025, the Ministry of National Unity reported that Ukraine would not apply any coercive measures to bring Ukrainians home. At that time, it was reported that there were 20-25 million Ukrainians abroad, and approximately 32 million in Ukraine.