The government supported the resolution on the development of the network of Unity Centers for Ukrainians abroad

On Monday, July 14, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the resolution of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, which at the state level enshrines the need to create a network of Centers for the Unity of Ukrainians abroad. This was reported by the Ministry of National Unity, writes UNN.

This decision enshrines at the state level the creation and development of a network of Unity Centers for Ukrainians abroad, defines a clear mechanism for project implementation, enables the state enterprise "National Unity Agency" to launch and develop the network of Centers, and creates favorable conditions for their rapid launch. - stated in the message of the Ministry of National Unity.

The agency added that the European Commission supported the creation of Unity Centers in EU member states in cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities, in particular, it was determined that they can be co-financed by the Commission within the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF).

Merz wants to "restructure" social assistance for the unemployed in Germany: this also applies to refugees from Ukraine