"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
The government supported the resolution on the development of the network of Unity Centers for Ukrainians abroad

Kyiv

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on July 14 supported the resolution on the creation of a network of Unity Centers for Ukrainians abroad. This decision enshrines the mechanism for implementing the project and allows the "National Unity Agency" to develop the network, which can be co-financed by the European Commission.

The government supported the resolution on the development of the network of Unity Centers for Ukrainians abroad

On Monday, July 14, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine supported the resolution of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, which at the state level enshrines the need to create a network of Centers for the Unity of Ukrainians abroad. This was reported by the Ministry of National Unity, writes UNN.

This decision enshrines at the state level the creation and development of a network of Unity Centers for Ukrainians abroad, defines a clear mechanism for project implementation, enables the state enterprise "National Unity Agency" to launch and develop the network of Centers, and creates favorable conditions for their rapid launch.

- stated in the message of the Ministry of National Unity.

The agency added that the European Commission supported the creation of Unity Centers in EU member states in cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities, in particular, it was determined that they can be co-financed by the Commission within the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF).

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

