Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Merz wants to "restructure" social assistance for the unemployed in Germany: this also applies to refugees from Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 1096 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is considering cutting social assistance for the unemployed, including Ukrainian refugees, to save public spending. The reform envisages the introduction of a basic income from 2026 and stricter requirements for housing costs.

Merz wants to "restructure" social assistance for the unemployed in Germany: this also applies to refugees from Ukraine

Chancellor Friedrich Merz is considering revising the income system for residents of the Federal Republic of Germany. In particular, the social assistance package for the unemployed may be cut. The German Chancellor emphasizes that the system should work to provide for those who truly need state assistance.

UNN reports with reference to Deutsche Welle and ARD.

Details

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants to achieve savings in public spending, but with the understanding that the system should work correctly - providing social assistance to those who truly need it and stimulating those who "can work but do not work."

In addition, requirements for housing costs may also be tightened, such as introducing a rent cap or checking living space.

According to the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, there is significant potential for savings. Merz expects that from 2026, within the framework of the reform, a basic income will be paid instead of citizen assistance.

"I would even be willing to raise rates, for example, in the event of sudden unemployment, so that those affected can quickly find a new job," Merz said, explaining his opinion in an interview with ARD.

Merz also noted that the number of those who "top up their accounts" is growing.

Part of this is properly organized. .. People only go for marginal employment, top up their supplies and do undeclared work. We know that this undeclared work has increased in recent years

- said Merz.

"We must fix this," the Chancellor added.

For reference

Currently, it is about reducing the payments of citizen assistance "Bürgergeld", which is received by those who are looking for work, or those whose income is not enough for self-sufficiency.

We emphasize that such assistance is also received by, among others, refugees from Ukraine.

The SPD (Sozialdemokratische Partei Deutschlands, SPD), together with the Greens (Die Grünen) and the FDP (Freie Demokratische Partei), first introduced the citizen's income in its current form during the last legislative period.

The CDU/CSU (CDU/CSU, Union) hopes that the reform will provide greater financial flexibility in the federal budget.

Friedrich Merz noted that more could be saved than "one or two billion."

Recall

In March, UNN reported that leading German parties had agreed on a financial package for defense and infrastructure. An increase in aid to Ukraine by three billion euros was also agreed upon.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

