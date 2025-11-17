SAP asks to take Chernyshov into custody with an alternative of 55 million UAH bail

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asks the High Anti-Corruption Court to choose a preventive measure for former Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of arrest with the possibility of posting bail of UAH 55 million. This is reported by UNN with reference to the court session.

I believe that the amount of bail in the amount of illegally acquired funds, in particular, in the amount of more than UAH 55 million, which is about 18,211 living wages for able-bodied persons, will be an appropriate amount of bail that can be determined, which is moderate for the suspect, for his family in case of satisfaction of this petition and the application of a preventive measure against him in the form of detention with an alternative of determining bail - said the prosecutor.

The prosecutor reported that Chernyshov participated in the scheme at least from February 11 to May 9, 2025. Thus, Oleksiy Chernyshov acquired 55 million hryvnias.

Recall

NABU and SAP documented how members of a criminal organization transferred funds to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov. In total, the transfer of 1.2 million US dollars and almost 100 thousand euros in cash was recorded.

Later, former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of illicit enrichment.