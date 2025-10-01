Is Chernyshov evading investigation - NABU's answer

Former Vice Prime Minister – Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov is in Ukraine and is not evading the investigation. This was stated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos during the international conference "Movement Through Resistance. How the Anti-Corruption System Works," UNN reports.

Details

Kryvonos commented on where the former Vice Prime Minister of Unity is now and whether he can escape.

"I don't know exactly where he is now. The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed certain obligations on this person: to appear at the investigator's summons, not to leave the territory of Ukraine without the investigator's permission. That is, at present, he is in Ukraine. Regarding escape, the pre-trial investigation body currently has no relevant information," he said. - said Kryvonos.

He reminded that the court did not apply an electronic bracelet to the former Vice Prime Minister – Minister of National Unity.

"Usually, the High Anti-Corruption Court applies such a preventive measure as wearing an electronic bracelet. In this case, it was not applied. We had cases when officials, either at the stage of judicial review or pre-trial investigation, something happened, this obligation was removed from them, or it was not applied, and they could somehow end up abroad. I hope that in this case, this will not happen. He is not evading the investigation, according to my information," Kryvonos said. - Kryvonos said.

Recall

On August 25, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the term of procedural obligations for Oleksiy Chernyshov for 2 months, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving undue benefits. He must fulfill a number of obligations: appear at the request of the detective, prosecutor, and court; report changes in his place of residence and place of work; not leave Ukraine without permission, surrender his passports for travel abroad; refrain from communicating with other suspects and witnesses in the case. Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

Addition

Media reported that NABU and SAPO detained two associates of Chernyshov - former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former advisor to the minister Maksym Horbatiuk. According to media reports, about a month ago, searches were conducted at Chernyshov's residence, and at the time his associates were served with suspicions, he was on a business trip abroad.

On June 22, Chernyshov announced that he had returned to Ukraine. SAPO and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which could have caused more than UAH 1 billion in damages to the state. The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 120 million the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, a member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected in a corruption scheme in the construction sector. Subsequently, UAH 120 million in bail was posted for Oleksiy Chernyshov.

SAPO is studying information from open sources about the companies that posted bail for the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in the amount of UAH 120 million.

On August 8, SAPO head Klymenko stated that the investigation into the case of Oleksiy Chernyshov is ongoing. If there is sufficient evidence, a decision will be made to change the suspicion or bring additional suspicion.