Is Chernyshov evading investigation - NABU's answer

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 34142 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
05:57 AM • 31408 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 25454 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 26033 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhoto
05:00 AM • 41437 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 24523 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 34275 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 62532 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 38655 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 46561 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.6m/s
55%
757mm
Popular news
The enemy struck Kharkiv's largest market: large-scale destruction recorded - mayorOctober 1, 02:26 AM • 22437 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 21573 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - Politico08:02 AM • 11879 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - Spiegel08:09 AM • 18025 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 7136 views
Publications
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhoto10:37 AM • 2574 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 34129 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo05:00 AM • 41425 views
Autumn table: what to cook with pumpkin, apples and pearsPhotoSeptember 30, 01:38 PM • 4556 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 62522 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Fedir Venislavskyi
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 7244 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 21647 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 20267 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 24084 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 34275 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Tesla Model Y
Bild
Brent Crude
AK-74

Is Chernyshov evading investigation - NABU's answer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

Former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is in Ukraine and is not evading investigation. NABU has no information about his possible escape, although the court did not apply an electronic bracelet to him.

Is Chernyshov evading investigation - NABU's answer

Former Vice Prime Minister – Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov is in Ukraine and is not evading the investigation. This was stated by NABU Director Semen Kryvonos during the international conference "Movement Through Resistance. How the Anti-Corruption System Works," UNN reports.

Details

Kryvonos commented on where the former Vice Prime Minister of Unity is now and whether he can escape.

"I don't know exactly where he is now. The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed certain obligations on this person: to appear at the investigator's summons, not to leave the territory of Ukraine without the investigator's permission. That is, at present, he is in Ukraine. Regarding escape, the pre-trial investigation body currently has no relevant information," he said.

- said Kryvonos.

He reminded that the court did not apply an electronic bracelet to the former Vice Prime Minister – Minister of National Unity.

"Usually, the High Anti-Corruption Court applies such a preventive measure as wearing an electronic bracelet. In this case, it was not applied. We had cases when officials, either at the stage of judicial review or pre-trial investigation, something happened, this obligation was removed from them, or it was not applied, and they could somehow end up abroad. I hope that in this case, this will not happen. He is not evading the investigation, according to my information," Kryvonos said.

- Kryvonos said.

Recall

On August 25, the High Anti-Corruption Court extended the term of procedural obligations for Oleksiy Chernyshov for 2 months, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving undue benefits. He must fulfill a number of obligations: appear at the request of the detective, prosecutor, and court; report changes in his place of residence and place of work; not leave Ukraine without permission, surrender his passports for travel abroad; refrain from communicating with other suspects and witnesses in the case. Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

Addition

Media reported that NABU and SAPO detained two associates of Chernyshov - former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former advisor to the minister Maksym Horbatiuk. According to media reports, about a month ago, searches were conducted at Chernyshov's residence, and at the time his associates were served with suspicions, he was on a business trip abroad.

On June 22, Chernyshov announced that he had returned to Ukraine. SAPO and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which could have caused more than UAH 1 billion in damages to the state. The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 120 million the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, a member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected in a corruption scheme in the construction sector. Subsequently, UAH 120 million in bail was posted for Oleksiy Chernyshov.

SAPO is studying information from open sources about the companies that posted bail for the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in the amount of UAH 120 million.

On August 8, SAPO head Klymenko stated that the investigation into the case of Oleksiy Chernyshov is ongoing. If there is sufficient evidence, a decision will be made to change the suspicion or bring additional suspicion.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Oleksiy Chernyshov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Naftogaz