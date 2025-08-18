$41.340.11
Court seizes property of former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1488 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the property of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and his wife. The seizure concerns apartments, securities, funds in accounts, and a car.

Court seizes property of former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov

The High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the property of former Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale, and his wife Svitlana. This is reported by UNN with reference to the ruling of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC.

Details

 As stated in the court's decision, by the ruling of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court dated June 25, the NABU detective's request to seize property owned by Chernyshov and his wife was granted, namely: 

  • two apartments;
    • securities;
      • funds held in a bank account;
        • Toyota Land Cruiser 200 car;
          • 100% of corporate rights in the authorized capital of AM PROPERTY GROUP LLC;
            • securities in securities accounts opened by AM PROPERTY GROUP LLC at DALIZ-FINANCE Stock Company LLC;
              • securities owned by AM PROPERTY GROUP LLC.

                 However, by the ruling of the Appeals Chamber of the HACC, the decision to seize the securities of AM PROPERTY GROUP LLC was canceled.

                Recall

                On June 24, Chernyshov, after a visit to the NABU, announced that he had received a suspicion notice. Later, the SAP officially announced that Chernyshov was served with a suspicion notice of abuse of office and receiving a bribe on a particularly large scale for himself and third parties.

                At the end of June, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov in the form of bail in the amount of 120 million hryvnias.

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

