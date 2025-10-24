$41.900.14
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
07:50 AM • 14925 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussed
07:11 AM • 12041 views
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on Sunday
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 22746 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
05:49 AM • 12954 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 13740 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
October 23, 08:21 PM • 18012 views
EU leaders postpone decision on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
Exclusive
October 23, 05:55 PM • 31045 views
Former MP Kormyshkina detained by Moldovan law enforcement
October 23, 05:35 PM • 29513 views
On Friday, blackouts will be in effect in a number of regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without "light"
Exclusive
October 23, 02:19 PM • 29765 views
Imposing sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil: expert explained how it will affect the global oil market
Over 90% of Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards Russia and its citizens - KMIS poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

According to a KMIS poll, an absolute majority of Ukrainians (over 90%) have a negative attitude towards the Russian Federation and its citizens. 82% of respondents believe that Russians should not be allowed into Ukraine.

Over 90% of Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards Russia and its citizens - KMIS poll

An absolute majority of Ukrainian citizens (over 90%) have a negative attitude towards the Russian Federation and its citizens. This is reported by UNN with reference to the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Details

The survey was conducted from September 2 to 14 of this year using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. 1023 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all government-controlled regions of Ukraine.

According to the survey, the majority of the Ukrainian population - from 92% in the West to 80% in the East - have a negative attitude towards Russians. The proportion of those who have a positive attitude varies from only 3-4% in the West, Center, and South to 9% in the East.

8% of Ukrainians, according to the survey, have a positive attitude towards Russians living in the aggressor state, while 85% expressed a negative attitude.

As of September 2025, an absolute majority of Ukrainians in all regions - from 91% in the West to 73% in the East - have a negative attitude towards Russians - residents of the Russian Federation.

On the Bogardus social distance scale, the average value of Ukrainians' attitude towards Russians is 6.5 out of 7 possible points - this means maximum distance. At the same time, 82% of respondents stated that Russians should not be allowed into Ukraine.

At the same time, Anton Hrushetskyi, Deputy Director of KIIS, noted that Ukrainians, regardless of their region of residence and language of daily communication, are united by a consolidated position regarding Russians. He called on Ukrainian politicians, journalists, and public figures to use this unifying potential to strengthen national unity.

He also called on Ukraine's Western partners not to confuse the Russian language with Russian identity.

Both a Ukrainian-speaking resident of the West and a Russian-speaking resident of the East - we are all Ukrainians. Russian-speaking Ukrainians are patriots who do not want to live in Russia. Therefore, using the fact of using the Russian language to justify territorial losses is a misguided policy.

- the statement says.

Recall

As reported by UNN, over 63% of Poles are convinced that the United States will protect them from Russian aggression. Only a quarter of respondents have doubts about the Americans' readiness to help.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
United States
Ukraine
Poland