An absolute majority of Ukrainian citizens (over 90%) have a negative attitude towards the Russian Federation and its citizens. This is reported by UNN with reference to the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Details

The survey was conducted from September 2 to 14 of this year using telephone interviews based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. 1023 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all government-controlled regions of Ukraine.

According to the survey, the majority of the Ukrainian population - from 92% in the West to 80% in the East - have a negative attitude towards Russians. The proportion of those who have a positive attitude varies from only 3-4% in the West, Center, and South to 9% in the East.

8% of Ukrainians, according to the survey, have a positive attitude towards Russians living in the aggressor state, while 85% expressed a negative attitude.

As of September 2025, an absolute majority of Ukrainians in all regions - from 91% in the West to 73% in the East - have a negative attitude towards Russians - residents of the Russian Federation.

On the Bogardus social distance scale, the average value of Ukrainians' attitude towards Russians is 6.5 out of 7 possible points - this means maximum distance. At the same time, 82% of respondents stated that Russians should not be allowed into Ukraine.

At the same time, Anton Hrushetskyi, Deputy Director of KIIS, noted that Ukrainians, regardless of their region of residence and language of daily communication, are united by a consolidated position regarding Russians. He called on Ukrainian politicians, journalists, and public figures to use this unifying potential to strengthen national unity.

He also called on Ukraine's Western partners not to confuse the Russian language with Russian identity.

Both a Ukrainian-speaking resident of the West and a Russian-speaking resident of the East - we are all Ukrainians. Russian-speaking Ukrainians are patriots who do not want to live in Russia. Therefore, using the fact of using the Russian language to justify territorial losses is a misguided policy. - the statement says.

Recall

