SAP explained the stage of the investigation into Chernyshov's case and whether he is in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

The case of former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is at the pre-trial investigation stage; he is in Ukraine under procedural obligations. The High Anti-Corruption Court extended their validity for two months, including a travel ban and a ban on communicating with witnesses.

SAP explained the stage of the investigation into Chernyshov's case and whether he is in Ukraine

The case concerning former Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov is at the pre-trial investigation stage. He is in Ukraine. This was stated by SAP head Oleksandr Klymenko during the event "6 years of HACC: results and prospects," as reported by UNN.

Details

When asked about Chernyshov's case, Klymenko replied:

"It is being investigated. It is at the pre-trial investigation stage. He is in Ukraine. Obligations have been imposed on him."

Additionally

On August 25, the HACC extended for 2 months the term of procedural obligations for Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving undue benefits.

He must fulfill a number of obligations:

  • appear upon demand before the detective, prosecutor, and court;
    • report changes of residence and place of work;
      • not leave Ukraine without permission, surrender passports for travel abroad for safekeeping;
        • refrain from communicating with other suspects and witnesses in the case.

          Addition

          Chernyshov was notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe of a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

          Media reported that NABU and SAP detained two of Chernyshov's associates - former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former advisor to the minister Maksym Horbatiuk. According to media reports, about a month ago, searches were conducted at Chernyshov's residence, and at the time his associates were served with suspicions, he was on a business trip abroad.

          On June 22, Chernyshov announced that he had returned to Ukraine.

          SAP and NABU uncovered a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, which could have caused the state over UAH 1 billion in damages.

          The HACC sent to custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 120 million the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected in the corruption scheme in the construction sector.

          Subsequently, UAH 120 million in bail was posted for Oleksiy Chernyshov.

          SAP is studying information from open sources about the companies that posted bail for the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov in the amount of UAH 120 million.

          On August 8, SAP head Klymenko stated that the investigation into Oleksiy Chernyshov's case is ongoing. If there is sufficient evidence, a decision will be made to change the suspicion or issue an additional suspicion.

          Anna Murashko

