Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
The European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms."
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
Manipulations and "warm bath": ex-SAP prosecutor on the origins of the "cardboard Maidan" and the lack of genuine public control

Kyiv

Former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronyvytskyi stated that public anti-corruption control has been monopolized by people who do not ask NABU and SAP uncomfortable questions.

Manipulations and "warm bath": ex-SAP prosecutor on the origins of the "cardboard Maidan" and the lack of genuine public control
Former SAP prosecutor Stanislav Bronyvytskyi

Former prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, Stanislav Bronytskyi, stated in an interview for the program "Shadows of Big Money" that the sphere of public anti-corruption control is monopolized by people who do not ask uncomfortable questions to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and have a close dialogue with these bodies, UNN reports.

According to Bronytskyi, it is beneficial for these "monopolists" of public control that the activities of NABU and SAP remain not just independent, but uncontrolled and unaccountable to anyone.

"Those who manage these bodies, those who have monopolized the line of public control over these bodies, those who are always in a 'warm bath,' those who do not ask uncomfortable questions, those who are not interested in the fate of all proceedings, as you ask these questions. It is beneficial for them. They are separate," Bronytskyi emphasized.

He added that he had seen these people in the office of the head of the SAP.

"You understand that the functions of public control of several public associations or public organizations have been absolutely monopolized, appropriating to themselves, for some reason, the title of experts. And only those who, only they and no one else, can communicate about anti-corruption in our country regarding SAP, NABU, and so on. And I have seen many of these people very often in Mr. Klymenko's office. That is, there is communication, absolutely normal cooperation. So how can public control be ensured, and does it exist? The question is rhetorical," Bronytskyi explained.

"And this is the greatest harm, and this is the greatest threat, precisely in this. The greatest threat to anti-corruption bodies. Because if you live in warmth and constantly say that we are so cool, but do not show results, then ultimately society asks the question: friends, why do we need you?" the ex-prosecutor believes.

He explained that the lack of control and accountability of bodies such as NABU and SAP leads to decisions being made behind closed doors and without necessary communication. Instead, when the authorities try to return the situation to the legal framework – as it was on the eve of the "cardboard Maidan," and not destroy the independence of anti-corruption bodies – manipulations arise. As an example – the situation with former Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was allegedly tried to be saved from criminal liability by destroying the independence of NABU and SAP.

"I do not connect these two stories at all. Moreover, if we recall the rhetoric of those days, Prosecutor General Kravchenko, who was appointed a week before these events, publicly said that 'deal with Chernyshov, deal with this proceeding – I will not interfere at all.' How to deal with this? Is this revenge for Chernyshov, if the Prosecutor General, appointed by the Verkhovna Rada, says that I will not interfere?" Bronytskyi noted.

He believes that everything was reduced to the plane of revenge in order to make it easier to bring people to protests, because it would be more difficult to do so if people had the opportunity to understand how the law enforcement system and the system of checks and balances should function.

"It just seems to me that these are quite manipulative statements aimed at reducing the discussion about the need to ensure at least some effective control to a linear plane where everything is black and white: there is a President – the President is taking revenge for Chernyshov, and therefore deprives the SAP of independence. It's easier to explain to people why they should go out to the squares," the ex-prosecutor believes.

Lilia Podolyak

